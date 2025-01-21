Fair remuneration demanded
GEMA files lawsuit against Suno Inc
Munich (ots) - GEMA is taking legal action against Suno Inc., an American
provider of AI-generated audio content. It is accusing the company of processing
protected recordings of world-famous songs from GEMA's repertoire in the tool
without paying remuneration. In numerous cases, the AI tool generated audio
content that is confusingly similar to the original songs such as 'Forever
Young', 'Daddy Cool', 'Mambo No. 5' or 'Cheri Cheri Lady'.
To enforce the rights of its members, GEMA filed a lawsuit against the AI
provider Suno Inc. with the Munich Regional Court on 21 January 2025. The music
tool makes it possible to generate playable audio content using simple prompts.
GEMA was able to document that the system outputs content that obviously
infringes copyrights. In terms of melody, harmony and rhythm, this content
largely corresponds to world-famous works whose authors GEMA represents. The
songs affected include those by Alphaville (Forever Young), Kristina Bach
(Atemlos), Lou Bega (Mambo No. 5), Frank Farian (Daddy Cool) and Modern Talking
(Cheri Cheri Lady).
The results clearly show that Suno Inc. has systematically used GEMA's
repertoire for the training of its music tool and is now exploiting it
commercially without giving the authors of the works a financial share. Users of
the premium version of the AI tool, on the other hand, have to pay a
subscription fee to Suno Inc.
Dr Tobias Holzmüller, CEO of GEMA, says: 'Human creativity is the basis of all
generative AI. But this market has so far lacked basic principles such as
transparency, fairness and respect. AI providers such as Suno Inc. use our
members' works without their consent and profit financially from them. At the
same time, the output generated in this way competes with the works created by
humans and deprives them of their economic basis. GEMA is endeavouring to find
solutions in partnership with the AI companies. But this will not work without
adhering to the necessary basic rules of fair cooperation and, above all, it
will not work without the acquisition of licences.'
Dr Ralf Weigand, Chairman of GEMA's Supervisory Board, says: 'Generative AI
tools such as the music tool from Suno Inc. make uninhibited use of compositions
and texts that do not belong to them. If we don't want to do without man-made
music in the future, we urgently need a legal framework that guarantees authors
an appropriate share of the value created by AI providers. Otherwise, we will
very quickly reach the point where no one will be able to make a living from
their creative work - a 'brave new world' after all human creativity in music
has ended! '
Dr Kai Welp, General Counsel of GEMA, says: 'Providers of generative AI must
respect copyright law and remunerate authors for their creative work.
Unfortunately, many AI providers have deliberately ignored this matter of course
in the past. This must change. The lawsuit against Suno Inc. is part of an
overall concept of measures taken by GEMA, at the end of which there will be
fair treatment of authors and their remuneration.'
GEMA filed a lawsuit against OpenAI with the Munich Regional Court back in
November 2024. It accuses the company of reproducing protected song lyrics by
GEMA members without having acquired licences or remunerated the authors of the
works used. With the current lawsuit, GEMA is now extending its activities to
its core area, namely the licensing of playable music titles. In the USA, Suno
Inc.'s AI tool is already the subject of a lawsuit by the music industry,
whereas in Europe, GEMA's lawsuit is the first against one of the leading
providers of AI music tools.
In Germany GEMA represents copyrights for over 95,000 members (composers,
lyricists and music publishers) and over two million copyrights owners from all
over the world. It is one of the largest societies for creators of musical works
in the world.
Note to editors
FAQ & Example presentation of the comparison of AI-generated songs and original
songs: www.gema.de/lawsuit-suno-ai
Lawsuit GEMA against OpenAI:
https://www.gema.de/en/w/gema-files-lawsuit-against-openai
GEMA's AI Charter:
https://www.gema.de/en/news/ai-and-music/ai-charter
GEMA's AI licensing model:
https://www.gema.de/en/w/generative-ai-licensing-model
The study 'AI and music' (2024) can be found at
https://www.gema.de/en/news/ai-study
Contact:
Nadine Remus, Head of Corporate Communications
Telephone: +49 89 48003-583
email: mailto:nremus@gema.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/35830/5953758
OTS: GEMA
