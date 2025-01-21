GEMA files lawsuit against Suno Inc

Munich (ots) - GEMA is taking legal action against Suno Inc., an American

provider of AI-generated audio content. It is accusing the company of processing

protected recordings of world-famous songs from GEMA's repertoire in the tool

without paying remuneration. In numerous cases, the AI tool generated audio

content that is confusingly similar to the original songs such as 'Forever

Young', 'Daddy Cool', 'Mambo No. 5' or 'Cheri Cheri Lady'.



To enforce the rights of its members, GEMA filed a lawsuit against the AI

provider Suno Inc. with the Munich Regional Court on 21 January 2025. The music

tool makes it possible to generate playable audio content using simple prompts.

GEMA was able to document that the system outputs content that obviously

infringes copyrights. In terms of melody, harmony and rhythm, this content

largely corresponds to world-famous works whose authors GEMA represents. The

songs affected include those by Alphaville (Forever Young), Kristina Bach

(Atemlos), Lou Bega (Mambo No. 5), Frank Farian (Daddy Cool) and Modern Talking

(Cheri Cheri Lady).





The results clearly show that Suno Inc. has systematically used GEMA'srepertoire for the training of its music tool and is now exploiting itcommercially without giving the authors of the works a financial share. Users ofthe premium version of the AI tool, on the other hand, have to pay asubscription fee to Suno Inc.Dr Tobias Holzmüller, CEO of GEMA, says: 'Human creativity is the basis of allgenerative AI. But this market has so far lacked basic principles such astransparency, fairness and respect. AI providers such as Suno Inc. use ourmembers' works without their consent and profit financially from them. At thesame time, the output generated in this way competes with the works created byhumans and deprives them of their economic basis. GEMA is endeavouring to findsolutions in partnership with the AI companies. But this will not work withoutadhering to the necessary basic rules of fair cooperation and, above all, itwill not work without the acquisition of licences.'Dr Ralf Weigand, Chairman of GEMA's Supervisory Board, says: 'Generative AItools such as the music tool from Suno Inc. make uninhibited use of compositionsand texts that do not belong to them. If we don't want to do without man-mademusic in the future, we urgently need a legal framework that guarantees authorsan appropriate share of the value created by AI providers. Otherwise, we willvery quickly reach the point where no one will be able to make a living fromtheir creative work - a 'brave new world' after all human creativity in musichas ended! 'Dr Kai Welp, General Counsel of GEMA, says: 'Providers of generative AI mustrespect copyright law and remunerate authors for their creative work.Unfortunately, many AI providers have deliberately ignored this matter of coursein the past. This must change. The lawsuit against Suno Inc. is part of anoverall concept of measures taken by GEMA, at the end of which there will befair treatment of authors and their remuneration.'GEMA filed a lawsuit against OpenAI with the Munich Regional Court back inNovember 2024. It accuses the company of reproducing protected song lyrics byGEMA members without having acquired licences or remunerated the authors of theworks used. With the current lawsuit, GEMA is now extending its activities toits core area, namely the licensing of playable music titles. In the USA, SunoInc.'s AI tool is already the subject of a lawsuit by the music industry,whereas in Europe, GEMA's lawsuit is the first against one of the leadingproviders of AI music tools.In Germany GEMA represents copyrights for over 95,000 members (composers,lyricists and music publishers) and over two million copyrights owners from allover the world. It is one of the largest societies for creators of musical worksin the world.Note to editorsFAQ & Example presentation of the comparison of AI-generated songs and originalsongs: www.gema.de/lawsuit-suno-aiLawsuit GEMA against OpenAI:https://www.gema.de/en/w/gema-files-lawsuit-against-openaiGEMA's AI Charter:https://www.gema.de/en/news/ai-and-music/ai-charterGEMA's AI licensing model:https://www.gema.de/en/w/generative-ai-licensing-modelThe study 'AI and music' (2024) can be found athttps://www.gema.de/en/news/ai-studyContact:Nadine Remus, Head of Corporate CommunicationsTelephone: +49 89 48003-583email: mailto:nremus@gema.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/35830/5953758OTS: GEMA