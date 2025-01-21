MEDICLIN Boosts 2024 Outlook with Raised Guidance
MEDICLIN AG anticipates a prosperous 2024, raising its EBIT forecast to EUR 48-54 million and predicting sales growth of 1-3%, with detailed results due in February 2025.
- MEDICLIN AG has raised its full-year guidance for the 2024 financial year.
- The expected Group EBIT has increased from a range of EUR 33.0 to 39.0 million to a new range of EUR 48.0 to 54.0 million.
- The sales forecast for the Group has been adjusted from a decline of -2.0% to 0.0% to a growth expectation of 1.0% to 3.0%.
- Preliminary figures for the fourth quarter and the 2024 financial year will be published on 27 February 2025.
- The announcement is in compliance with Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
- MEDICLIN AG is listed on the Regulated Market in Frankfurt and other exchanges in Germany.
The price of MEDICLIN at the time of the news was 2,9700EUR and was up +22,73 % compared with the previous day.
+22,31 %
+26,23 %
+30,51 %
+29,41 %
+18,46 %
-16,30 %
-40,77 %
-73,21 %
ISIN:DE0006595101WKN:659510
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte