MEDICLIN Boosts 2024 Outlook with Raised Guidance

MEDICLIN AG has raised its full-year guidance for the 2024 financial year.

The expected Group EBIT has increased from a range of EUR 33.0 to 39.0 million to a new range of EUR 48.0 to 54.0 million.

The sales forecast for the Group has been adjusted from a decline of -2.0% to 0.0% to a growth expectation of 1.0% to 3.0%.

Preliminary figures for the fourth quarter and the 2024 financial year will be published on 27 February 2025.

The announcement is in compliance with Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

MEDICLIN AG is listed on the Regulated Market in Frankfurt and other exchanges in Germany.

The price of MEDICLIN at the time of the news was 2,9700EUR and was up +22,73 % compared with the previous day.






