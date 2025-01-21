Adidas Shines: Surpasses Q4 Expectations, Capping a Stellar Year

adidas reported better-than-expected fourth quarter results for 2024, with currency-neutral revenues increasing by 19%.

In euro terms, revenues grew 24% to €5,965 million, up from €4,812 million in 2023.

The company's gross margin improved by 5.2 percentage points to 49.8%, and operating profit reached €57 million, a significant recovery from a €377 million loss in 2023.

For the full year 2024, currency-neutral revenues rose by 12%, with total revenues of €23,683 million, compared to €21,427 million in 2023.

The gross margin for the full year improved by 3.3 percentage points to 50.8%, and operating profit increased by over €1 billion to €1,337 million.

adidas will release its final financial results for 2024 and provide guidance for 2025 on March 5, 2025.

The price of adidas at the time of the news was 243,35EUR and was up +0,25 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 247,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,50 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 21.061,00PKT (+0,16 %).





