Schaeffler's 2024 EBIT Margin Misses Guidance, Preliminary Data Shows

Schaeffler AG's preliminary figures for fiscal year 2024 show an EBIT margin before special items of 4.5%, below the group guidance of 5 to 8%.

Sales for 2024 increased to 18.2 EUR billion, driven by the full consolidation of Vitesco Technologies from Q4 2024.

The EBIT margin was mainly affected by weak Q4 performance in the Bearings & Industrial Solutions Division and Vitesco Technologies.

Free cash flow before M&A activities was approximately 360 EUR million, exceeding the guidance of 200 to 300 EUR million.

Final results for fiscal year 2024 and guidance for 2025 will be released on 5 March 2025.

Various risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ from the preliminary figures presented.

The next important date, Balance sheet press conference, at Schaeffler is on 05.03.2025.

