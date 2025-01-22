SBO Shines: Strong Cash Flow & Results Amid Market Challenges
SBO, a leader in precision components, navigated 2024's challenges with strong cash flow and strategic resilience, as highlighted in their latest financial report.
- SBO reported preliminary results for 2024 with strong cash generation and solid performance despite challenging market conditions.
- Sales in 2024 were MEUR 560, slightly below the previous year's record of MEUR 585.9.
- EBITDA was MEUR 100 with a margin of 17.9%, and EBIT was MEUR 69 with a margin of 12.3%, reflecting market challenges and one-off expenses.
- Cash and cash equivalents nearly doubled to MEUR 315, and net debt decreased significantly from MEUR 92.3 to MEUR 56.
- CEO Klaus Mader highlighted the slower-than-expected market activity in the U.S. and the company's strategic measures for recovery and investment.
- SBO is a global leader in high-alloy, non-magnetic steels and precision components for the oil, gas, and geothermal industries, headquartered in Ternitz, Austria.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment is on 22.05.2025.
-0,79 %
+4,65 %
+23,89 %
+20,67 %
-21,05 %
-6,38 %
-25,80 %
-34,84 %
+51,49 %
ISIN:AT0000946652WKN:907391
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte