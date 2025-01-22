BV Holding's SKAN Unveils 2024 Financial Highlights
SKAN Group AG is poised for a promising 2024, forecasting significant growth in net sales and EBITDA, signaling robust performance in the (bio)pharmaceutical sector.
- SKAN Group AG expects preliminary net sales of around CHF 360 million for the 2024 financial year, up from CHF 320.0 million in 2023.
- The company anticipates earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of approximately CHF 56 million, compared to CHF 50.1 million in 2023.
- Order intake is projected to reach around CHF 360 million, an increase from CHF 295.1 million in 2023.
- Detailed 2024 financial results will be published on March 25, 2025, with an investor, analyst, and media conference scheduled at the Widder Hotel in Zurich.
- SKAN is a leader in high-quality isolator systems for aseptic production in the (bio)pharmaceutical industry, employing around 1400 people globally.
- The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under ISIN CH0013396012.
