Evotec Secures Korean Grant for Lung Disease Breakthroughs

Evotec SE, in collaboration with Yonsei University and Zymedi, has received a US$ 4.5 million grant from the Korea Institute of Advanced Technology to develop antibody-based treatments for lung diseases.

The funding will support the development of first-in-class therapeutic antibodies targeting asthma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

The project will focus on preclinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic antibodies directed against tRNA synthetases, a novel therapeutic target.

The collaboration aims to leverage the expertise of all three parties to accelerate the development of new therapies for diseases with high unmet medical needs.

Yonsei University is recognized for its research in tRNA synthetases, while Zymedi is focused on translating this research into therapeutic solutions.

Evotec brings its advanced antibody development and integrated preclinical R&D platforms to the partnership, enhancing the potential for innovative treatments.

