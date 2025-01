Industrie glänzt, Chemie und Gesundheit schwächeln (FOTO)

rexe05351 schrieb 19.01.25, 14:16

Ich bin gespannt wie die Pipeline dieses Jahr angepasst wird:



BioNTech Strives to Become Commercial ‘Powerhouse’ While Maintaining Humility



„She would not comment specifically on Moderna’s actions, but said the industry has learned that developing drugs sequentially no longer works. Now, BioNTech and others are shifting to developing the pipeline in parallel. The approach carries an elevated risk, but that’s a good way to figure out the winners early on, Hanekamp said.



“We’re a company that’s willing to take a risk and fail fast, fail quick, to then learn and move on. I think that sets us up uniquely for success.”



Speed is everything, and Hanekamp said that she and CEO Ugur Sahin know it’s not just about a return for shareholders. Patients need new options as fast as possible.“



https://www.biospace.com/business/biontech-strives-to-become-commercial-powerhouse-while-maintaining-humility?utm_campaign=5458739-2025%20%7C%20Daily%20Social&utm_content=322094229&utm_medium=social&utm_source=linkedin&hss_channel=lcp-424124