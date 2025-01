Vertice raises $50 million Series C to simplify procurement

London and New York (ots/PRNewswire) - Lakestar leads round with participation

from existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners and 83North



Vertice, the spend optimization platform, today announced $50 million in Series

C funding led by Lakestar. This investment brings the total raised to over $100

million. Additional participants include Perpetual Growth and CF Private Equity,

alongside existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners and 83North.



This oversubscribed round is the latest milestone in Vertice's 2.5 year growth

journey, exponentially scaling its worldwide revenue and customer base whilst

maintaining best in class capital efficiency. The company has grown revenue 13x

over the past 2 years. The Series C investment will further accelerate Vertice's

mission to create the go-to unified backbone for modern procurement teams. In

2025, Vertice will open several new regional offices and drive product

development by tripling its engineering team. New automated product capabilities

and integrations will help enterprise procurement and finance teams improve

visibility, streamline processes, reduce costs, and make better decisions.





