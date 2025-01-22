SNP SE Surges: 2024 Revenue & EBIT Exceed Expectations

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE reported preliminary revenues of approximately €254 million for fiscal year 2024, exceeding the forecast of €240 million to €250 million.

Revenue increased by about 25% compared to the previous year's figure of €203.4 million.

EBIT for 2024 is approximately €28 million, significantly surpassing the forecast range of €21 million to €25 million, and representing a 150% increase from €11.1 million in the previous year.

The order entry shows a book-to-bill ratio greater than one, with around €310 million in order entry, reflecting over 16% growth from €266.1 million last year.

The figures are based on preliminary and unaudited consolidated data, with the complete annual report set to be published on March 27, 2025.

The announcement is classified as inside information under Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner is on 27.03.2025.

The price of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner at the time of the news was 65,80EUR and was up +2,33 % compared with the previous day.






