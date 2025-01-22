SNP SE Surges: 2024 Revenue & EBIT Exceed Expectations
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE has shattered expectations with a remarkable financial performance in 2024, reporting preliminary revenues of €254 million, a 25% increase from last year, and an EBIT of €28 million, reflecting a 150% growth. The order entry shows robust demand, with a 16% growth from last year. These figures, based on preliminary data, will be detailed in the full report on March 27, 2025.
- SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE reported preliminary revenues of approximately €254 million for fiscal year 2024, exceeding the forecast of €240 million to €250 million.
- Revenue increased by about 25% compared to the previous year's figure of €203.4 million.
- EBIT for 2024 is approximately €28 million, significantly surpassing the forecast range of €21 million to €25 million, and representing a 150% increase from €11.1 million in the previous year.
- The order entry shows a book-to-bill ratio greater than one, with around €310 million in order entry, reflecting over 16% growth from €266.1 million last year.
- The figures are based on preliminary and unaudited consolidated data, with the complete annual report set to be published on March 27, 2025.
- The announcement is classified as inside information under Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner is on 27.03.2025.
The price of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner at the time of the news was 65,80EUR and was up +2,33 % compared with the
previous day.
+2,48 %
+3,15 %
+22,47 %
+25,29 %
+53,52 %
+100,24 %
+34,43 %
+393,52 %
+197,97 %
ISIN:DE0007203705WKN:720370
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte