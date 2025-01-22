DYMO PARTNERS WITH GA INTERNATIONAL (LABTAG) TO OFFER CRYOGENIC LABELS FOR DYMO LABELWRITER 5 SERIES PRINTERS (FOTO)
ATLANTA (ots) - DYMO® (https://www.dymo.com/) , a leading provider of innovative
labeling and printing solutions and part of the Newell Brands portfolio, and GA
International (LabTAG) (https://labtag.com/) , a leader in exceptional
laboratory and industrial identification solutions, have announced a strategic
partnership that makes high-quality cryogenic LabelWriter® labels available to
users of the DYMO LabelWriter® 5 Series printers.
"We are excited to join forces with GA International to offer our customers
exceptional laboratory labeling solutions for the DYMO LabelWriter 5 Series,
saving them time, money and effort" said Liesbet De Soomer, Global Marketing
Director of DYMO. "This partnership reflects our commitment to providing
innovative labeling solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers
across various industries."
GA International (LabTAG) will offer a portfolio of Cryogenic labels for DYMO
LabelWriter 5 Series printers, including the LabelWriter 550, 550 Turbo and 5XL.
"Combining DYMO's lab-friendly printers and software with GA International's
high-performance and proprietary cryo labels will empower users worldwide to
optimize their sample management and lab operations," said George Ambartsoumian,
CEO of GA International (LabTAG). "By joining forces, we will unlock substantial
advantages across various sectors, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals,
biotechnology, life sciences, chemicals, petrochemicals, and many other related
industries."
About DYMO®:
DYMO® is a leading provider of innovative labeling solutions, offering a wide
range of products designed to meet the diverse labeling needs of businesses and
consumers worldwide.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a
strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie®, Graco®,
Coleman®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Yankee Candle®, Paper Mate®,
FoodSaver®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Elmer's®, Oster®, NUK®, Spontex® and Campingaz®.
Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday
moments.
This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available
on the company's website: http://www.newellbrands.com .
About GA International (LabTAG)
GA International (LabTAG) has over 25 years of experience as a leading
manufacturer of specialty labels, supplying laboratory identification solutions
to biomedical research labs, hospitals, and other healthcare institutions. Since
its inception, GA International (LabTAG) has become a worldwide leader in
cryogenic and chemical-resistant labels, with a strong dedication to R&D and
customer service.
