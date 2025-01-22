DYMO PARTNERS WITH GA INTERNATIONAL (LABTAG) TO OFFER CRYOGENIC LABELS FOR DYMO LABELWRITER 5 SERIES PRINTERS (FOTO)

ATLANTA (ots) - DYMO® (https://www.dymo.com/) , a leading provider of innovative

labeling and printing solutions and part of the Newell Brands portfolio, and GA

International (LabTAG) (https://labtag.com/) , a leader in exceptional

laboratory and industrial identification solutions, have announced a strategic

partnership that makes high-quality cryogenic LabelWriter® labels available to

users of the DYMO LabelWriter® 5 Series printers.



"We are excited to join forces with GA International to offer our customers

exceptional laboratory labeling solutions for the DYMO LabelWriter 5 Series,

saving them time, money and effort" said Liesbet De Soomer, Global Marketing

Director of DYMO. "This partnership reflects our commitment to providing

innovative labeling solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers

across various industries."





Anzeige Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Nasdaq Stock Market Inc! Long 72,22€ 0,76 × 10,08 Zum Produkt Short 87,42€ 0,82 × 9,34 Zum Produkt