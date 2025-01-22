    77 Aufrufe 77 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    DYMO PARTNERS WITH GA INTERNATIONAL (LABTAG) TO OFFER CRYOGENIC LABELS FOR DYMO LABELWRITER 5 SERIES PRINTERS (FOTO)

    ATLANTA (ots) - DYMO® (https://www.dymo.com/) , a leading provider of innovative
    labeling and printing solutions and part of the Newell Brands portfolio, and GA
    International (LabTAG) (https://labtag.com/) , a leader in exceptional
    laboratory and industrial identification solutions, have announced a strategic
    partnership that makes high-quality cryogenic LabelWriter® labels available to
    users of the DYMO LabelWriter® 5 Series printers.

    "We are excited to join forces with GA International to offer our customers
    exceptional laboratory labeling solutions for the DYMO LabelWriter 5 Series,
    saving them time, money and effort" said Liesbet De Soomer, Global Marketing
    Director of DYMO. "This partnership reflects our commitment to providing
    innovative labeling solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers
    across various industries."

    GA International (LabTAG) will offer a portfolio of Cryogenic labels for DYMO
    LabelWriter 5 Series printers, including the LabelWriter 550, 550 Turbo and 5XL.
    "Combining DYMO's lab-friendly printers and software with GA International's
    high-performance and proprietary cryo labels will empower users worldwide to
    optimize their sample management and lab operations," said George Ambartsoumian,
    CEO of GA International (LabTAG). "By joining forces, we will unlock substantial
    advantages across various sectors, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals,
    biotechnology, life sciences, chemicals, petrochemicals, and many other related
    industries."

    About DYMO®:

    DYMO® is a leading provider of innovative labeling solutions, offering a wide
    range of products designed to meet the diverse labeling needs of businesses and
    consumers worldwide.

    About Newell Brands

    Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a
    strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie®, Graco®,
    Coleman®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Yankee Candle®, Paper Mate®,
    FoodSaver®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Elmer's®, Oster®, NUK®, Spontex® and Campingaz®.
    Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday
    moments.

    This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available
    on the company's website: http://www.newellbrands.com .

    About GA International (LabTAG)

    GA International (LabTAG) has over 25 years of experience as a leading
    manufacturer of specialty labels, supplying laboratory identification solutions
    to biomedical research labs, hospitals, and other healthcare institutions. Since
    its inception, GA International (LabTAG) has become a worldwide leader in
    cryogenic and chemical-resistant labels, with a strong dedication to R&D and
    customer service.

    Contact:

    DYMO
    Liesbet De Soomer - Global Marketing
    mailto:DirectorLiesbet.DESOOMER@newellco.com

    GA International
    Tim Ostiguy - Director Business Development
    mailto:Tim.ostiguy@ga-international.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/170522/5954445
    OTS: DYMO Deutschland


    3 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
