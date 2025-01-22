Aricolin Invt: Bond Terms Update & Repayment News by 03/25
Join Aricolin Investments S.A. in reshaping the Poco Bond's future through a key vote this February, marking a new chapter in strategic financial planning.
- Aricolin Investments S.A. is inviting bondholders of the "Poco Bond" (DE000A2R28T1) to a voting without a meeting from February 10 to February 12, 2025.
- The restructuring of the POCO bond is part of a broader financing strategy, influenced by the resolution of disputed claims from project development.
- Key voting topics include extending the bond term to December 31, 2028, and adjusting the issuer's right of termination.
- The bond's legal classification will be amended to profit participation rights under Spanish law.
- A provision regarding the priority of approximately EUR 91,790 in bridge financing from the shareholder will also be included.
- Detailed voting information will be published in the Federal Gazette on January 23, 2025, and will be available on Aricolin Investments S.A.'s website.
