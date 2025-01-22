    89 Aufrufe 89 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Aricolin Invt: Bond Terms Update & Repayment News by 03/25

    Join Aricolin Investments S.A. in reshaping the Poco Bond's future through a key vote this February, marking a new chapter in strategic financial planning.

    • Aricolin Investments S.A. is inviting bondholders of the "Poco Bond" (DE000A2R28T1) to a voting without a meeting from February 10 to February 12, 2025.
    • The restructuring of the POCO bond is part of a broader financing strategy, influenced by the resolution of disputed claims from project development.
    • Key voting topics include extending the bond term to December 31, 2028, and adjusting the issuer's right of termination.
    • The bond's legal classification will be amended to profit participation rights under Spanish law.
    • A provision regarding the priority of approximately EUR 91,790 in bridge financing from the shareholder will also be included.
    • Detailed voting information will be published in the Federal Gazette on January 23, 2025, and will be available on Aricolin Investments S.A.'s website.







    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Aricolin Invt: Bond Terms Update & Repayment News by 03/25 Join Aricolin Investments S.A. in reshaping the Poco Bond's future through a key vote this February, marking a new chapter in strategic financial planning.