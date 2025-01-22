PUMA SE: Discover Q4 & 2024 Results Now!
PUMA strides forward with a robust sales growth in 2024, unveiling a strategic plan to elevate its profitability. Despite challenges, the brand aims for an 8.5% EBIT margin by 2027, setting the stage for a promising future.
Foto: D. Kerlekin/Snowfield Photograph - picture alliance
- PUMA reported a currency-adjusted sales growth of 9.8% to €2,289 million in Q4 2024 and 4.4% to €8,817 million for the full year.
- The full-year 2024 operating result (EBIT) was €622 million, maintaining the same level as 2023, with an EBIT margin of 7.1%.
- Net income for 2024 was €282 million, which is below the previous year's €305 million, due to higher net interest expenses and non-controlling interests.
- In Q4 2024, the operating result (EBIT) was €109 million, and net income was €24 million, both above last year's levels but below expectations.
- PUMA has initiated the "nextlevel" cost efficiency program aiming for an EBIT margin of 8.5% by 2027.
- The financial results are preliminary and unaudited, with the final results for 2024 and the 2025 outlook to be published on 12 March 2025.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at PUMA is on 12.03.2025.
The price of PUMA at the time of the news was 40,10EUR and was down -1,46 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 40,30EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,50 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.047,87PKT (-0,15 %).
-0,49 %
-2,36 %
-10,33 %
+2,58 %
-3,72 %
-57,13 %
-47,51 %
+138,70 %
+99,95 %
ISIN:DE0006969603WKN:696960
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte