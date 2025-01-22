PUMA Races Ahead: Boosts 2024 Growth & Profitability Program

PUMA reported a preliminary sales growth of 9.8% in Q4 2024, reaching €2,289 million, with a full-year growth of 4.4% to €8,817 million.

All regions contributed to sales growth in Q4, with notable increases in Wholesale (+6.9%) and Direct-to-Consumer (+16.1%).

The company's Footwear business grew by 9.2%, Apparel by 8.8%, and Accessories by 14.5% in 2024.

PUMA's full-year EBIT remained stable at €622 million, with a margin of 7.1%, while net income decreased to €282 million due to higher expenses.

CEO Arne Freundt announced the initiation of the "nextlevel" program aimed at achieving an EBIT margin of 8.5% by 2027 through cost optimization.

PUMA plans to publish its detailed financial results for FY 2024 and outlook for 2025 on March 12, 2025.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at PUMA is on 12.03.2025.

The price of PUMA at the time of the news was 40,01EUR and was down -1,70 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 40,01EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,01 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.047,49PKT (-0,15 %).





