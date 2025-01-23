Galenica Surges with Impressive Sales Growth Yet Again!
Galenica Group defied market trends in 2024, achieving a 4.7% sales growth and surpassing the pharmaceutical market's 3.5% increase. Strategic expansions and strong prescription sales drove their success.
- Galenica Group achieved a sales growth of 4.7% in 2024, reaching CHF 3,922 million, outperforming the overall pharmaceutical market growth of 3.5%.
- The second half of 2024 saw a stronger sales growth of 6.7%, driven by market share gains in the wholesale business and strong organic growth in prescription-only medications.
- Despite a mild flu outbreak and low occurrence of colds in Q4 2024, Galenica's generics substitution rate increased to 79.2%, and significant sales of generics and biosimilars dampened growth.
- Galenica confirmed its guidance for 2024 annual results, projecting EBIT growth between 8% and 11% and maintaining the dividend at least at the previous year's level.
- The "Logistics & IT" segment achieved a 5.3% sales growth, with the greatest growth in the physicians segment at 7.8%, allowing for market share gains.
- Galenica's pharmacy network expanded with 12 acquisitions and two new openings, contributing to a 1.7% expansion effect on sales growth, while organic growth was 2.7% due to high demand for prescription medications.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Galenica is on 11.03.2025.
ISIN:CH0360674466WKN:A2DN0K
