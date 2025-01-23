Nagarro SE ends take-private talks for new strategic paths.

Nagarro SE ended talks regarding a potential take-private to focus on alternative strategic options.

The company aims to maximize shareholder value through organic and inorganic growth.

Nagarro SE plans to implement a dividend policy to pay out 10-20% of EBIT annually.

A share buyback program of up to €400 million is planned over the next three years.

The decision to end take-private talks was made in alignment with the Supervisory Board.

The announcement was made on January 23, 2025, following an ad hoc announcement on October 16, 2024.

The price of Nagarro at the time of the news was 82,00EUR and was up +2,44 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 83,75EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,13 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.106,01PKT (-0,42 %).





