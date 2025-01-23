Nagarro's Bold €1B+ Revenue Target for 2025
Nagarro is setting its sights high with ambitious financial targets for 2025. With a keen focus on independent growth and enhancing shareholder value, Nagarro is poised for a promising future. Determined to meet or exceed its 2024 financial goals, Nagarro is steering clear of a take-private route.
- Nagarro expects revenues between €1,020 and €1,080 million for 2025.
- Gross margin is anticipated to be around 30%.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin is projected to be between 14.5% and 15.5%.
- The company plans a share buy-back of up to €400 million over the next three years and aims to distribute 10% to 20% of EBIT as dividends annually.
- Nagarro aims to meet or exceed its financial targets for 2024.
- The company focuses on enhancing shareholder value through independent growth strategies rather than pursuing a take-private route.
The price of Nagarro at the time of the news was 82,50EUR and was up +3,06 % compared with the previous day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 83,83EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,61 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.106,01PKT (-0,42 %).
