Nagarro's Bold €1B+ Revenue Target for 2025

Nagarro expects revenues between €1,020 and €1,080 million for 2025.

Gross margin is anticipated to be around 30%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is projected to be between 14.5% and 15.5%.

The company plans a share buy-back of up to €400 million over the next three years and aims to distribute 10% to 20% of EBIT as dividends annually.

Nagarro aims to meet or exceed its financial targets for 2024.

The company focuses on enhancing shareholder value through independent growth strategies rather than pursuing a take-private route.

The price of Nagarro at the time of the news was 82,50EUR and was up +3,06 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 83,83EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,61 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.106,01PKT (-0,42 %).





