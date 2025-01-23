25 0 Kommentare Swiss Debt Restructuring Surges to New Heights in 2023!

In a surprising twist, Switzerland's financial landscape is witnessing a significant shift. The year 2023 marked a 59% surge in debt restructuring moratoriums, signaling a notable trend. Coupled with a rise in corporate bankruptcies, the financial terrain is evolving rapidly. Interestingly, over half of these procedures remained confidential, reflecting a discreet approach. As new laws take effect, the landscape is poised for further transformation in the coming years.

In 2023, the number of Swiss debt restructuring moratoriums increased by 59%, rising from 59 to 94 cases compared to 2022.

The trend in corporate bankruptcies in Switzerland is also rising, with 4,493 bankruptcies recorded in 2023, and further increases expected in 2024.

Approximately 53% of the debt restructuring procedures in 2023 remained non-public, indicating a preference for confidentiality among companies.

Despite the increase, the use of debt restructuring moratoriums in Switzerland remains low by international standards, with only 2.1% of distressed companies utilizing this tool compared to higher rates in other countries.

The revised company law enacted in January 2023 has prompted a more proactive approach to financial distress, leading to an expected increase in debt moratorium cases in 2024 and 2025.

The advantages of debt restructuring procedures include protection from debt collection, no asset seizure, and the ability to terminate long-term contracts hindering successful restructuring.





