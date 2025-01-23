2G Energy Powers Ahead on Growth Path

2G Energy AG reported incoming orders of EUR 65.3 million in Q4 2024, a 37% increase from EUR 47.5 million in Q4 2023.

The company anticipates sales growth of EUR 100 million by 2026, projecting total sales between EUR 440 and 490 million.

Europe and North America are the primary markets for order activity, with significant growth in Eastern Europe and influence from the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.

2G Energy AG was the most traded share in the Scale segment in 2024, achieving a trading volume of EUR 110 million.

The company has installed over 9,000 systems worldwide, focusing on decentralized energy solutions, including CHP systems and heat pumps.

2G Energy AG employs over 900 people and operates in more than 50 countries, generating net sales of EUR 365.1 million in the 2023 financial year.

The next important date, "Hamburg Investor Days (HIT)", at 2G ENERGY is on 05.02.2025.

The price of 2G ENERGY at the time of the news was 24,925EUR and was up +1,84 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 25,30EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,50 % since publication.





