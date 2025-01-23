105 0 Kommentare OHB SE Unveils Future at Capital Market Day 2025

OHB SE is charting a promising path to growth, forecasting rising revenues and margins through 2027. With an impressive 82% surge in order intake for 2024, the company is poised for expansion. Their updated strategy emphasizes organic growth and venturing into new markets. Aiming for sustainable order intake exceeding EUR 2 billion by 2026, OHB is transforming to enhance customer focus and streamline costs. The detailed financials for 2024 will be unveiled at the annual press conference on March 20, 2025.

