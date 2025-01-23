    105 Aufrufe 105 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    OHB SE Unveils Future at Capital Market Day 2025

    OHB SE is charting a promising path to growth, forecasting rising revenues and margins through 2027. With an impressive 82% surge in order intake for 2024, the company is poised for expansion. Their updated strategy emphasizes organic growth and venturing into new markets. Aiming for sustainable order intake exceeding EUR 2 billion by 2026, OHB is transforming to enhance customer focus and streamline costs. The detailed financials for 2024 will be unveiled at the annual press conference on March 20, 2025.

    • OHB SE forecasts continuous growth in total revenues and margins up to fiscal year 2027.
    • The company reports a significant year-on-year increase in order intake for fiscal year 2024, rising by 82%.
    • An updated corporate strategy was presented, focusing on organic growth and expansion into new markets.
    • OHB Group aims for sustainable order intake of over EUR 2 billion from 2026 onwards, following an order intake of approximately EUR 1.7 billion in 2024.
    • A transformation process initiated in 2024 aims to enhance customer centricity and improve cost structure through technology management and digitalization.
    • Detailed financial statements for fiscal year 2024 will be presented at the annual press conference on March 20, 2025.

