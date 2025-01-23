OHB SE Unveils Future at Capital Market Day 2025
OHB SE is charting a promising path to growth, forecasting rising revenues and margins through 2027. With an impressive 82% surge in order intake for 2024, the company is poised for expansion. Their updated strategy emphasizes organic growth and venturing into new markets. Aiming for sustainable order intake exceeding EUR 2 billion by 2026, OHB is transforming to enhance customer focus and streamline costs. The detailed financials for 2024 will be unveiled at the annual press conference on March 20, 2025.
- OHB SE forecasts continuous growth in total revenues and margins up to fiscal year 2027.
- The company reports a significant year-on-year increase in order intake for fiscal year 2024, rising by 82%.
- An updated corporate strategy was presented, focusing on organic growth and expansion into new markets.
- OHB Group aims for sustainable order intake of over EUR 2 billion from 2026 onwards, following an order intake of approximately EUR 1.7 billion in 2024.
- A transformation process initiated in 2024 aims to enhance customer centricity and improve cost structure through technology management and digitalization.
- Detailed financial statements for fiscal year 2024 will be presented at the annual press conference on March 20, 2025.
The price of OHB at the time of the news was 48,50EUR and was down -0,41 % compared with the previous day.
-0,41 %
+2,51 %
+3,81 %
+7,69 %
+15,16 %
+36,30 %
+14,35 %
+137,29 %
+400,52 %
ISIN:DE0005936124WKN:593612
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte