ELATEC Strengthens Global Presence with Regional Hub in Dubai

Puchheim, Germany (ots) - ELATEC, a leading global provider of user

authentication and identification solutions, is beginning 2025 with a

significant step forward in its global expansion strategy: the launch of its new

office in Dubai. Operating under the name ELATEC Middle East Trading FZE, this

new location will serve as a dedicated hub to support the company's growing

customer base and partners across the Middle East. The operations, led by

Managing Director Carsten Hoersch, are set to drive innovative, secure, and

tailored access control solutions in the region.



A Strategic Milestone in the Middle East





Gerhard Burits, CEO of the ELATEC Group, emphasized the strategic importance ofthis expansion: "Our new presence in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council)demonstrates our commitment to strengthening relationships with regionalpartners and addressing market-specific needs. This move aligns seamlessly withour mission to provide secure, flexible, and future-ready solutions. The Dubaioffice is a vital addition to our global network and will act as a springboardfor further growth in this dynamic region."The Middle East is a region of rapid development and innovation, and ELATEC'snew office demonstrates the company's commitment to identification technologiesthat empower customers to deliver advanced solutions to their markets.Driving Localized Solutions and CollaborationWith the launch of ELATEC Middle East Trading FZE, the company aims to fostercloser collaboration with OEMs, system integrators, distributors, and otherlocal stakeholders. This local presence allows ELATEC to address specific marketdemands and offer enhanced customer support and faster response times.Carsten Hoersch, Managing Director of ELATEC Middle East Trading FZE, shared hisvision for the new office: "Establishing a local hub in the United Arab Emiratesenables us to work hand-in-hand with our partners and customers, developinginnovative solutions that add real value to their businesses. Our focus is onbuilding trust, delivering top-tier support, and driving advancements in secureand seamless access technology tailored to the region's unique requirements."About ELATECELATEC is a leading global provider of user authentication and identificationsolutions. Together with its global partners, the company develops innovativeand future-proof access systems. Combining pioneering universal readers,advanced authentication software, and world-class service and support, ELATECdelivers secure, flexible solutions that transform access management-fromphysical access control to digital access management, machine authentication,secure printing, EV charging, and more. ELATEC's comprehensive portfolio ofmulti-technology readers supports more than 60 transponder technologies(including LF and HF RFID, NFC, and BLE) and is remotely configurable andupdatable, ensuring seamless interoperability and adaptability to evolvingmarket needs. ELATEC collaborates with OEMs, integrators, and organizations todesign customized access solutions that enhance security, improve userconvenience, and simplify management. Founded in 1988 and headquartered inMunich, Germany, ELATEC is represented at 19 locations worldwide. For moreinformation, visit http://www.elatec.com .Suited Pictures (Copyright ELATEC):https://pixx.elatec.com/share/1737467969oJ4Vn0qvwbkLcfPress contact ELATEC GmbH:Anna Vanessa EvertzZeppelinstraße 182178 Puchheim GermanyTel.: +49895529961-135E-Mail: mailto:a.evertz@elatec.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/158412/5955238OTS: Elatec