ELATEC Strengthens Global Presence with Regional Hub in Dubai
Puchheim, Germany (ots) - ELATEC, a leading global provider of user
authentication and identification solutions, is beginning 2025 with a
significant step forward in its global expansion strategy: the launch of its new
office in Dubai. Operating under the name ELATEC Middle East Trading FZE, this
new location will serve as a dedicated hub to support the company's growing
customer base and partners across the Middle East. The operations, led by
Managing Director Carsten Hoersch, are set to drive innovative, secure, and
tailored access control solutions in the region.
A Strategic Milestone in the Middle East
A Strategic Milestone in the Middle East
Gerhard Burits, CEO of the ELATEC Group, emphasized the strategic importance of
this expansion: "Our new presence in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council)
demonstrates our commitment to strengthening relationships with regional
partners and addressing market-specific needs. This move aligns seamlessly with
our mission to provide secure, flexible, and future-ready solutions. The Dubai
office is a vital addition to our global network and will act as a springboard
for further growth in this dynamic region."
The Middle East is a region of rapid development and innovation, and ELATEC's
new office demonstrates the company's commitment to identification technologies
that empower customers to deliver advanced solutions to their markets.
Driving Localized Solutions and Collaboration
With the launch of ELATEC Middle East Trading FZE, the company aims to foster
closer collaboration with OEMs, system integrators, distributors, and other
local stakeholders. This local presence allows ELATEC to address specific market
demands and offer enhanced customer support and faster response times.
Carsten Hoersch, Managing Director of ELATEC Middle East Trading FZE, shared his
vision for the new office: "Establishing a local hub in the United Arab Emirates
enables us to work hand-in-hand with our partners and customers, developing
innovative solutions that add real value to their businesses. Our focus is on
building trust, delivering top-tier support, and driving advancements in secure
and seamless access technology tailored to the region's unique requirements."
About ELATEC
ELATEC is a leading global provider of user authentication and identification
solutions. Together with its global partners, the company develops innovative
and future-proof access systems. Combining pioneering universal readers,
advanced authentication software, and world-class service and support, ELATEC
delivers secure, flexible solutions that transform access management-from
physical access control to digital access management, machine authentication,
secure printing, EV charging, and more. ELATEC's comprehensive portfolio of
multi-technology readers supports more than 60 transponder technologies
(including LF and HF RFID, NFC, and BLE) and is remotely configurable and
updatable, ensuring seamless interoperability and adaptability to evolving
market needs. ELATEC collaborates with OEMs, integrators, and organizations to
design customized access solutions that enhance security, improve user
convenience, and simplify management. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in
Munich, Germany, ELATEC is represented at 19 locations worldwide. For more
information, visit http://www.elatec.com .
Suited Pictures (Copyright ELATEC):
https://pixx.elatec.com/share/1737467969oJ4Vn0qvwbkLcf
Press contact ELATEC GmbH:
Anna Vanessa Evertz
Zeppelinstraße 1
82178 Puchheim Germany
Tel.: +49895529961-135
E-Mail: mailto:a.evertz@elatec.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/158412/5955238
OTS: Elatec
