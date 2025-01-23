    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    ELATEC Strengthens Global Presence with Regional Hub in Dubai

    Puchheim, Germany (ots) - ELATEC, a leading global provider of user
    authentication and identification solutions, is beginning 2025 with a
    significant step forward in its global expansion strategy: the launch of its new
    office in Dubai. Operating under the name ELATEC Middle East Trading FZE, this
    new location will serve as a dedicated hub to support the company's growing
    customer base and partners across the Middle East. The operations, led by
    Managing Director Carsten Hoersch, are set to drive innovative, secure, and
    tailored access control solutions in the region.

    A Strategic Milestone in the Middle East

    Gerhard Burits, CEO of the ELATEC Group, emphasized the strategic importance of
    this expansion: "Our new presence in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council)
    demonstrates our commitment to strengthening relationships with regional
    partners and addressing market-specific needs. This move aligns seamlessly with
    our mission to provide secure, flexible, and future-ready solutions. The Dubai
    office is a vital addition to our global network and will act as a springboard
    for further growth in this dynamic region."

    The Middle East is a region of rapid development and innovation, and ELATEC's
    new office demonstrates the company's commitment to identification technologies
    that empower customers to deliver advanced solutions to their markets.

    Driving Localized Solutions and Collaboration

    With the launch of ELATEC Middle East Trading FZE, the company aims to foster
    closer collaboration with OEMs, system integrators, distributors, and other
    local stakeholders. This local presence allows ELATEC to address specific market
    demands and offer enhanced customer support and faster response times.

    Carsten Hoersch, Managing Director of ELATEC Middle East Trading FZE, shared his
    vision for the new office: "Establishing a local hub in the United Arab Emirates
    enables us to work hand-in-hand with our partners and customers, developing
    innovative solutions that add real value to their businesses. Our focus is on
    building trust, delivering top-tier support, and driving advancements in secure
    and seamless access technology tailored to the region's unique requirements."

    About ELATEC

    ELATEC is a leading global provider of user authentication and identification
    solutions. Together with its global partners, the company develops innovative
    and future-proof access systems. Combining pioneering universal readers,
    advanced authentication software, and world-class service and support, ELATEC
    delivers secure, flexible solutions that transform access management-from
    physical access control to digital access management, machine authentication,
    secure printing, EV charging, and more. ELATEC's comprehensive portfolio of
    multi-technology readers supports more than 60 transponder technologies
    (including LF and HF RFID, NFC, and BLE) and is remotely configurable and
    updatable, ensuring seamless interoperability and adaptability to evolving
    market needs. ELATEC collaborates with OEMs, integrators, and organizations to
    design customized access solutions that enhance security, improve user
    convenience, and simplify management. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in
    Munich, Germany, ELATEC is represented at 19 locations worldwide. For more
    information, visit http://www.elatec.com .

    Suited Pictures (Copyright ELATEC):
    https://pixx.elatec.com/share/1737467969oJ4Vn0qvwbkLcf

    Press contact ELATEC GmbH:

    Anna Vanessa Evertz
    Zeppelinstraße 1
    82178 Puchheim Germany
    Tel.: +49895529961-135
    E-Mail: mailto:a.evertz@elatec.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/158412/5955238
    OTS: Elatec




    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    ELATEC Strengthens Global Presence with Regional Hub in Dubai ELATEC, a leading global provider of user authentication and identification solutions, is beginning 2025 with a significant step forward in its global expansion strategy: the launch of its new office in Dubai. Operating under the name ELATEC Middle …