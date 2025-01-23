Scroll less, sell more
Turn your screen time into cash on eBay this January (FOTO)
London (ots) -
- UK population scrolls 65% more in January than the rest of the year*
- On average, Brits scroll more than the height of the Shard every day**
- In 30 minutes, Brits could make GBP630 by swapping scrolling for selling ***
As Brits admit to scrolling 65% more in January than the rest of the year,* eBay
is encouraging those looking to make extra cash in 2025 to swap their screen
time for selling online.
- UK population scrolls 65% more in January than the rest of the year*
- On average, Brits scroll more than the height of the Shard every day**
- In 30 minutes, Brits could make GBP630 by swapping scrolling for selling ***
As Brits admit to scrolling 65% more in January than the rest of the year,* eBay
is encouraging those looking to make extra cash in 2025 to swap their screen
time for selling online.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
According to new research, the UK population is scrolling 378 metres daily, more
than the height of the Shard**. However, lost time could be swapped for real
money. With over 57% of Brits scrolling over 30 minutes a day, people could make
an average of GBP630 if they turned this screen time towards selling online***.
This comes as eBay has found that over 1 in 4 (28%) of people are looking to
save money as part of their New Year resolutions, with 30% planning to do so by
selling items online*. Now that it's free to sell across categories on eBay****
there is no better time to start listing unused household items to help give
finances an extra boost.
To help those looking to sell online, eBay is sharing the average price that
popular household items have sold for *****:
Armchair - GBP186
Pram - GBP127
TV - GBP121
Bike - GBP109
Golf Clubs - GBP95 (with a max price of GBP2,267 for a set)
Vacuum Cleaner - GBP71
Pod and capsule coffee machine - GBP48
Juicer - GBP47Hair Dryer - GBP46
Trench coat - GBP41
Christmas Tree - GBP32 (with a max of GBP857)
Oversized Blazer - GBP23
K irsty Keoghan, Global GM Fashion at eBay said: "The rising cost of living,
particularly post-Christmas, is making us reconsider where we spend not just our
money but our time, with many people seeking out new opportunities to boost
their finances in the new year. To help ease pressures ahead of a long January,
we're encouraging people to go around their home to list unused items that can
make some extra cash, setting them up for whatever 2025 might bring."
New to selling on eBay? Fear not, these 5 simple tips will help to optimise your
listings and boost your bank balance:
1. Titles are key - Take the time to get your keywords right and bidders will
come. It's crucial to write your listings with shoppers in mind and include key
words that they are likely to search for - especially brand, product names and
sizes. Avoid wasted description words such as 'beautiful' or 'stunning.'
2. Choose the right category for your product - It might sound obvious but it's
very important to choose the most specific category to list in. Make sure if you
are selling children's clothes for example, to select the 'kids fashion'
category, rather than just 'fashion' in general.
than the height of the Shard**. However, lost time could be swapped for real
money. With over 57% of Brits scrolling over 30 minutes a day, people could make
an average of GBP630 if they turned this screen time towards selling online***.
This comes as eBay has found that over 1 in 4 (28%) of people are looking to
save money as part of their New Year resolutions, with 30% planning to do so by
selling items online*. Now that it's free to sell across categories on eBay****
there is no better time to start listing unused household items to help give
finances an extra boost.
To help those looking to sell online, eBay is sharing the average price that
popular household items have sold for *****:
Armchair - GBP186
Pram - GBP127
TV - GBP121
Bike - GBP109
Golf Clubs - GBP95 (with a max price of GBP2,267 for a set)
Vacuum Cleaner - GBP71
Pod and capsule coffee machine - GBP48
Juicer - GBP47Hair Dryer - GBP46
Trench coat - GBP41
Christmas Tree - GBP32 (with a max of GBP857)
Oversized Blazer - GBP23
K irsty Keoghan, Global GM Fashion at eBay said: "The rising cost of living,
particularly post-Christmas, is making us reconsider where we spend not just our
money but our time, with many people seeking out new opportunities to boost
their finances in the new year. To help ease pressures ahead of a long January,
we're encouraging people to go around their home to list unused items that can
make some extra cash, setting them up for whatever 2025 might bring."
New to selling on eBay? Fear not, these 5 simple tips will help to optimise your
listings and boost your bank balance:
1. Titles are key - Take the time to get your keywords right and bidders will
come. It's crucial to write your listings with shoppers in mind and include key
words that they are likely to search for - especially brand, product names and
sizes. Avoid wasted description words such as 'beautiful' or 'stunning.'
2. Choose the right category for your product - It might sound obvious but it's
very important to choose the most specific category to list in. Make sure if you
are selling children's clothes for example, to select the 'kids fashion'
category, rather than just 'fashion' in general.
Die besten Community Beiträge zu eBay - 916529 - US2786421030
Hier stellen wir 3 Kommentare aus der Community passend zu eBay vor, die von unseren Nutzenden als besonders interessant, informativ oder als gute Chartanalyse bewertet wurden.
OliKo schrieb 12.03.24, 13:12
gibt es gründe warum der Wert sich so erholt ? Schuldenabbau , denn an den Kosten hat sich erst mal nicht gendert...mitdiskutieren »
Autor folgen
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte