Turn your screen time into cash on eBay this January (FOTO)

London (ots) -



- UK population scrolls 65% more in January than the rest of the year*

- On average, Brits scroll more than the height of the Shard every day**

- In 30 minutes, Brits could make GBP630 by swapping scrolling for selling ***



As Brits admit to scrolling 65% more in January than the rest of the year,* eBay

is encouraging those looking to make extra cash in 2025 to swap their screen

time for selling online.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte eBay Aktie Beiträge: 870 Beiträge:

According to new research, the UK population is scrolling 378 metres daily, morethan the height of the Shard**. However, lost time could be swapped for realmoney. With over 57% of Brits scrolling over 30 minutes a day, people could makean average of GBP630 if they turned this screen time towards selling online***.This comes as eBay has found that over 1 in 4 (28%) of people are looking tosave money as part of their New Year resolutions, with 30% planning to do so byselling items online*. Now that it's free to sell across categories on eBay****there is no better time to start listing unused household items to help givefinances an extra boost.To help those looking to sell online, eBay is sharing the average price thatpopular household items have sold for *****:Armchair - GBP186Pram - GBP127TV - GBP121Bike - GBP109Golf Clubs - GBP95 (with a max price of GBP2,267 for a set)Vacuum Cleaner - GBP71Pod and capsule coffee machine - GBP48Juicer - GBP47Hair Dryer - GBP46Trench coat - GBP41Christmas Tree - GBP32 (with a max of GBP857)Oversized Blazer - GBP23K irsty Keoghan, Global GM Fashion at eBay said: "The rising cost of living,particularly post-Christmas, is making us reconsider where we spend not just ourmoney but our time, with many people seeking out new opportunities to boosttheir finances in the new year. To help ease pressures ahead of a long January,we're encouraging people to go around their home to list unused items that canmake some extra cash, setting them up for whatever 2025 might bring."New to selling on eBay? Fear not, these 5 simple tips will help to optimise yourlistings and boost your bank balance:1. Titles are key - Take the time to get your keywords right and bidders willcome. It's crucial to write your listings with shoppers in mind and include keywords that they are likely to search for - especially brand, product names andsizes. Avoid wasted description words such as 'beautiful' or 'stunning.'2. Choose the right category for your product - It might sound obvious but it'svery important to choose the most specific category to list in. Make sure if youare selling children's clothes for example, to select the 'kids fashion'category, rather than just 'fashion' in general.