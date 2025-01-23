    Scroll less, sell more

    Turn your screen time into cash on eBay this January (FOTO)

    London (ots) -

    - UK population scrolls 65% more in January than the rest of the year*
    - On average, Brits scroll more than the height of the Shard every day**
    - In 30 minutes, Brits could make GBP630 by swapping scrolling for selling ***

    As Brits admit to scrolling 65% more in January than the rest of the year,* eBay
    is encouraging those looking to make extra cash in 2025 to swap their screen
    time for selling online.

    According to new research, the UK population is scrolling 378 metres daily, more
    than the height of the Shard**. However, lost time could be swapped for real
    money. With over 57% of Brits scrolling over 30 minutes a day, people could make
    an average of GBP630 if they turned this screen time towards selling online***.

    This comes as eBay has found that over 1 in 4 (28%) of people are looking to
    save money as part of their New Year resolutions, with 30% planning to do so by
    selling items online*. Now that it's free to sell across categories on eBay****
    there is no better time to start listing unused household items to help give
    finances an extra boost.

    To help those looking to sell online, eBay is sharing the average price that
    popular household items have sold for *****:

    Armchair - GBP186

    Pram - GBP127

    TV - GBP121

    Bike - GBP109

    Golf Clubs - GBP95 (with a max price of GBP2,267 for a set)

    Vacuum Cleaner - GBP71

    Pod and capsule coffee machine - GBP48

    Juicer - GBP47Hair Dryer - GBP46

    Trench coat - GBP41

    Christmas Tree - GBP32 (with a max of GBP857)

    Oversized Blazer - GBP23

    K irsty Keoghan, Global GM Fashion at eBay said: "The rising cost of living,
    particularly post-Christmas, is making us reconsider where we spend not just our
    money but our time, with many people seeking out new opportunities to boost
    their finances in the new year. To help ease pressures ahead of a long January,
    we're encouraging people to go around their home to list unused items that can
    make some extra cash, setting them up for whatever 2025 might bring."

    New to selling on eBay? Fear not, these 5 simple tips will help to optimise your
    listings and boost your bank balance:

    1. Titles are key - Take the time to get your keywords right and bidders will
    come. It's crucial to write your listings with shoppers in mind and include key
    words that they are likely to search for - especially brand, product names and
    sizes. Avoid wasted description words such as 'beautiful' or 'stunning.'

    2. Choose the right category for your product - It might sound obvious but it's
    very important to choose the most specific category to list in. Make sure if you
    are selling children's clothes for example, to select the 'kids fashion'
    category, rather than just 'fashion' in general.
