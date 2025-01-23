VARTA's Restructuring Plan Upheld: Legally Binding Decision

The Regional Court of Stuttgart has rejected all appeals against VARTA AG's restructuring plan, making it legally binding.

The restructuring plan was confirmed by the Stuttgart court on December 11, 2024, after majority approval from voting groups on November 25, 2024.

The plan includes a simplified decrease of the company's share capital to €0, leading to the exit of current shareholders without compensation and the delisting of shares.

VARTA AG will raise €60 million in new equity through a capital increase, involving Dr. Michael Tojner and an investment company of Dr. F. Porsche AG.

The company's existing debt of €485 million will be reduced by approximately €255 million, leaving a total debt of around €230 million.

A new senior loan of €60 million will be taken out to cover liquidity requirements, ensuring sustainable financing for the future.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Varta is on 31.01.2025.

The price of Varta at the time of the news was 1,2930EUR and was down -14,40 % compared with the previous day.

5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,3180EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,93 % since publication.





