Keith Hale appointed as Group CEO to Unite Titian Software & Labguru (BioData)

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Keith Hale has been appointed as Group CEO of Titian

Software (https://www.titian.co.uk/) and Labguru (https://www.labguru.com/)

(BioData Inc.), two leading providers of laboratory data management solutions,

as part of the goal to accelerate the future of digital lab operations.



A well-known fintech executive, Keith brings 33 years of growth-focused software

and technology leadership. He previously co-founded Netik and was CEO of

Multifonds. Most recently, as Executive Chairman and Group CEO, he led the

creation of TrustQuay (now Quantios) in 2019 with the integration of Microgen

and Touchstone, as well as the acquisition of Viewpoint in 2023.





