    Keith Hale appointed as Group CEO to Unite Titian Software & Labguru (BioData)

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - Keith Hale has been appointed as Group CEO of Titian
    Software (https://www.titian.co.uk/) and Labguru (https://www.labguru.com/)
    (BioData Inc.), two leading providers of laboratory data management solutions,
    as part of the goal to accelerate the future of digital lab operations.

    A well-known fintech executive, Keith brings 33 years of growth-focused software
    and technology leadership. He previously co-founded Netik and was CEO of
    Multifonds. Most recently, as Executive Chairman and Group CEO, he led the
    creation of TrustQuay (now Quantios) in 2019 with the integration of Microgen
    and Touchstone, as well as the acquisition of Viewpoint in 2023.

    As Group CEO, Keith will oversee a global organization combining the best of
    Labguru and Titian, delivering sample management, inventory management,
    Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) (https://www.labguru.com/eln) , and Laboratory
    Information Management System (LIMS) (https://www.labguru.com/lims)
    capabilities.

    A robust, innovative, and intuitive technology platform for sample and inventory
    management, ELN, and LIMS will simplify lab automation, scientific data
    management, and orchestration. The combination of these leading technology
    solutions accelerates drug discovery and R&D particularly in the biopharma
    industry, enabling more than 900 customers and over 45,000 scientists to do more
    science.

    Titian's product Mosaic (https://www.titian.co.uk/products/mosaic) is a
    comprehensive sample management platform deployed by major pharmaceutical
    corporations worldwide including eight of the top 10. Mosaic integrates with
    most major laboratory equipment, including automated stores and liquid handlers.
    The software maximises the efficiency and accuracy of sample management,
    empowering laboratories to efficiently manage vast repositories of more than a
    billion samples, including compounds, biological materials, and clinical
    specimens.

    The Labguru platform is a cloud-based laboratory data management
    research-to-production platform combining an ELN, LIMS, inventory management,
    and AI-based informatics tools. The solutions are found in R&D and QC labs from
    academia to biotech, from global pharma to cutting-edge startups.

    "Keith has a proven track record of leveraging companies' strengths to deliver
    digital innovation and drive growth," says Jesse Feldman, general partner of
    Battery Ventures and board member of Titian Software. "Under Keith's leadership,
    I'm convinced Labguru and Titian will further enable their clients' adoption of
