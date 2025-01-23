Keith Hale appointed as Group CEO to Unite Titian Software & Labguru (BioData)
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Keith Hale has been appointed as Group CEO of Titian
Software (https://www.titian.co.uk/) and Labguru (https://www.labguru.com/)
(BioData Inc.), two leading providers of laboratory data management solutions,
as part of the goal to accelerate the future of digital lab operations.
A well-known fintech executive, Keith brings 33 years of growth-focused software
and technology leadership. He previously co-founded Netik and was CEO of
Multifonds. Most recently, as Executive Chairman and Group CEO, he led the
creation of TrustQuay (now Quantios) in 2019 with the integration of Microgen
and Touchstone, as well as the acquisition of Viewpoint in 2023.
As Group CEO, Keith will oversee a global organization combining the best of
Labguru and Titian, delivering sample management, inventory management,
Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) (https://www.labguru.com/eln) , and Laboratory
Information Management System (LIMS) (https://www.labguru.com/lims)
capabilities.
A robust, innovative, and intuitive technology platform for sample and inventory
management, ELN, and LIMS will simplify lab automation, scientific data
management, and orchestration. The combination of these leading technology
solutions accelerates drug discovery and R&D particularly in the biopharma
industry, enabling more than 900 customers and over 45,000 scientists to do more
science.
Titian's product Mosaic (https://www.titian.co.uk/products/mosaic) is a
comprehensive sample management platform deployed by major pharmaceutical
corporations worldwide including eight of the top 10. Mosaic integrates with
most major laboratory equipment, including automated stores and liquid handlers.
The software maximises the efficiency and accuracy of sample management,
empowering laboratories to efficiently manage vast repositories of more than a
billion samples, including compounds, biological materials, and clinical
specimens.
The Labguru platform is a cloud-based laboratory data management
research-to-production platform combining an ELN, LIMS, inventory management,
and AI-based informatics tools. The solutions are found in R&D and QC labs from
academia to biotech, from global pharma to cutting-edge startups.
"Keith has a proven track record of leveraging companies' strengths to deliver
digital innovation and drive growth," says Jesse Feldman, general partner of
Battery Ventures and board member of Titian Software. "Under Keith's leadership,
I'm convinced Labguru and Titian will further enable their clients' adoption of
