HomeToGo Secures Deal to Acquire Interhome Vacation Rentals

HomeToGo SE has reached an agreement on key terms for acquiring vacation rental management company Interhome from Migros.

The expected purchase price for the acquisition is in the low three-digit million range in Swiss francs, including deferred payments.

Interhome is Europe's second-largest vacation rental management company, offering around 40,000 rentals across 28 countries.

The acquisition is anticipated to significantly enhance HomeToGo's profitability and Free Cash Flow generation, with projected 2024 revenues exceeding €330M and Adjusted EBITDA over €30M.

The transaction will be financed through a capital increase, a senior debt facility, and available net cash, with the final share purchase agreement expected in Q1 2025.

There is no guarantee that the transaction will be completed, as it is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at HomeToGo is on 24.03.2025.

The price of HomeToGo at the time of the news was 2,0800EUR and was down -0,95 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,1500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,37 % since publication.





