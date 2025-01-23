Kudelski porteur: Shielding Auto Dealers from Fraud & ID Theft

Kudelski Group launched RecovR ID Check, a real-time identity verification service aimed at combating fraud and identity theft in the U.S. automotive market.

The service helps dealerships protect against criminals using fake identities to steal vehicles during test drives or secure fraudulent financing.

RecovR ID Check integrates into existing dealership workflows, offering a cost-effective solution without special equipment or monthly fees.

The solution was developed in collaboration with dealership teams and industry experts to address the urgent need for robust anti-fraud measures.

RecovR ID Check enhances the existing RecovR product line, which includes lot management and vehicle theft recovery solutions.

Kudelski IoT will showcase its RecovR solutions at the NADA Show 2025 in New Orleans, highlighting its commitment to innovative technology in automotive retail.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Kudelski porteur is on 27.02.2025.

The price of Kudelski porteur at the time of the news was 1,3500EUR and was down -0,18 % compared with the previous day.





