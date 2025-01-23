    57 Aufrufe 57 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Kudelski porteur: Shielding Auto Dealers from Fraud & ID Theft

    Kudelski Group's RecovR ID Check is a game-changer in the fight against identity fraud in the U.S. automotive market, offering dealerships a robust, cost-effective tool to safeguard their operations.

    • Kudelski Group launched RecovR ID Check, a real-time identity verification service aimed at combating fraud and identity theft in the U.S. automotive market.
    • The service helps dealerships protect against criminals using fake identities to steal vehicles during test drives or secure fraudulent financing.
    • RecovR ID Check integrates into existing dealership workflows, offering a cost-effective solution without special equipment or monthly fees.
    • The solution was developed in collaboration with dealership teams and industry experts to address the urgent need for robust anti-fraud measures.
    • RecovR ID Check enhances the existing RecovR product line, which includes lot management and vehicle theft recovery solutions.
    • Kudelski IoT will showcase its RecovR solutions at the NADA Show 2025 in New Orleans, highlighting its commitment to innovative technology in automotive retail.

