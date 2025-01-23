PIERER Mobility: New CEO & 2024 Financial Preview Unveiled

PIERER Mobility AG expects a consolidated revenue of around EUR 1.9 billion for the 2024 financial year, a decrease of approximately 29% compared to 2023.

The company anticipates a negative EBITDA of around EUR 300 million due to operating losses and restructuring expenses.

Significant restructuring measures include cutting over 1,800 employees and reducing production output to decrease dealer inventories.

Motorcycle sales to dealers decreased by 21% to 292,497 units, while end customer demand remained strong with 268,000 motorcycles sold at retail.

Stefan Pierer will hand over the CEO role to Gottfried Neumeister, but will continue to support as Co-CEO during the restructuring process.

The sale of the R Raymon brand led to a 32% decline in the Bicycle segment, with 106,311 electric bikes and bicycles sold.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at PIERER Mobility is on 28.01.2025.

The price of PIERER Mobility at the time of the news was 16,900EUR and was up +2,58 % compared with the previous day.






