    First Majestic Provides Positive Exploration Results at San Dimas

    January 23, 2025, Vancouver, BC, Canada – First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSX:AG) (FSE:FMV) (the “Company” or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce positive drilling results from its comprehensive 2024 exploration program at its San Dimas Silver and Gold Mine in Durango, Mexico. The 2024 drilling program intersected significant silver and gold mineralization in multiple veins across the San Dimas property. The drilling results successfully expanded Mineral Resources and will convert Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated Mineral Resources, and ultimately to Mineral Reserves.

     

    “At the beginning of the year we planned a robust exploration program at our San Dimas mine which has returned impressive results,” stated Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO of First Majestic. “Our exploration teams have completed approximately 113,000 metres of drilling within the district and have intersected significant silver and gold mineralization in multiple veins. Through the process of successfully converting Inferred to Indicated Resources at the Perez and Sinaloa-Elia veins, the program derisked mineralization for mining in 2025 and 2026.”

     

    SAN DIMAS DRILLING HIGHLIGHTS:

     

    Select highlights from the Company’s 2024 exploration program includes the following high-grade silver and gold intercepts:

     

    Perez Vein Highlights (true width):

     

    -                      PE24_397: 10.03 g/t Au and 1,996 g/t Ag over 3.65 metres (“m”);

    -                      PE24_343: 6.28 g/t Au and 1,001 g/t Ag over 2.30 m;

    -                      PE23_328: 3.66 g/t Au and 485 g/t Ag over 3.14 m;

    -                      PE24_346: 2.00 g/t Au and 309 g/t Ag over 5.06 m.

     

    Sinaloa-Elia Vein System Highlights (true width):

     

    -                      SIN_120: 23.33 g/t Au and 1,045 g/t Ag over 1.31 m;

    -                      SIN24_106: 6.61 g/t Au and 501 g/t Ag over 2.97 m;

    -                      SIN24_109: 10.91 g/t Au and 796 g/t Ag over 2.97 m;

    -                      SIN24_103: 8.31 g/t Au and 507 g/t Ag over 1.64 m

     

    Santa Teresa Vein Highlights (true width):

     

    -                      ST24_067: 10.02 g/t Au and 359 g/t Ag over 5.86 m;

    -                      ST24_051: 3.11 g/t Au and 166 g/t Ag over 5.86 m;

    -                      ST24_065: 13.53 g/t Au and 211 g/t Ag over 1.69 m.

     

    Jessica East Vein Highlights (true width):

     

    -          SJE24_480: 2.22 g/t Au and 422 g/t Ag over 0.75 m;

    -          SJE24_479: 2.27 g/t Au and 223 g/t Ag over 0.78 m.

     

    SAN DIMAS EXPLORATION RESULTS

     

    Exploration drilling at San Dimas intersected significant silver and gold mineralization in multiple veins. Results from four of the veins are highlighted here: Perez, Sinaloa-Elia, Santa Teresa and Jessica East (Figure 1).

     

    Figure 1: San Dimas District Vein Occurrence Map and Highlighted Target Areas

     

    Exploration drilling of the Perez vein extended silver and gold mineralization up-dip in the west-central portion of the vein and converted Inferred to Indicated resources refining vein width and grades. This process derisked mineralization that will be mined during 2025 and 2026. The Perez vein potential remains open to the east and to the west (Figure 2). Select drill hole assay grades and true width intervals of the Perez vein intersections are highlighted below:

     

    -                      PE24_397: 10.03 g/t Au and 1,996 g/t Ag over 3.65 m;

    -                      PE24_343: 6.28 g/t Au and 1,001 g/t Ag over 2.30 m;

    -                      PE23_328: 3.66 g/t Au and 485 g/t Ag over 3.14 m;

    -                      PE24_346: 2.00 g/t Au and 309 g/t Ag over 5.06 m.

     

    At the historic Sinaloa–Elia vein system located in the western portion of the property, drilling intersected several intervals of silver and gold mineralization. Resource conversion drilling confirmed and further delineated mineralization below the Sinaloa vein with several intersections returning better than expected values. Results also reveal that the mineralization is open to the west for potential Mineral Resource expansion. Follow-up expansionary drilling below historic mine excavations at Elia confirmed the presence of down-dip extension potential with some results initially reported in June 2024 (Figure 3). Select drill hole assay grades and true width intervals of the Sinaloa-Elia vein system intersections are highlighted below:

     

    -                      SIN_120: 23.33 g/t Au and 1,045 g/t Ag over 1.31 m;

    -                      SIN24_106: 6.61 g/t Au and 501 g/t Ag over 2.97 m;

    -                      SIN24_109: 10.91 g/t Au and 796 g/t Ag over 2.97 m;

    -                      SIN24_103: 8.31 g/t Au and 507 g/t Ag over 1.64 m.

    -                      EL24_280: 2.52 g/t Au and 182 g/t Ag over 1.26m.

     

    Expansionary drilling of the Santa Teresa vein has returned significant intercepts both in eastern and western unexplored projection of the vein. Drilling followed up on results reported in June 2024 and confirmed vein continuity and silver and gold mineralization; there is, to the west, approximately 1 kilometres of strike length of open potential (Figure 4). Select drill hole assay grades and true width intervals of the Santa Teresa vein intersections are highlighted below:

     

    -                      ST24_067: 10.02 g/t Au and 359 g/t Ag over 5.86 m;

    -                      ST24_051: 3.11 g/t Au and 166 g/t Ag over 5.86 m;

    -                      ST24_065: 13.53 g/t Au and 211 g/t Ag over 1.69 m.

     

    A review of exploration upside on major past producing veins has identified multiple targets and opportunities for further mineral resource expansion along strike and up and down-dip. Initial drilling on the eastern projection of the Jessica vein (one of the historic top 5 past producing veins in the district) has intersected veins and returned two encouraging results separated by ~250 m; drilling continues to test the area (Figure 5).

     

    -          SJE24_480: 2.22 g/t Au and 422 g/t Ag over 0.75 m;

    -          SJE24_479: 2.27 g/t Au and 223 g/t Ag over 0.78 m.

     

    Figure 2: Perez Vein Vertical Long Section Looking North

     

    Figure 3: Sinaloa-Elia Vein System Vertical Long Section Looking North

     

    Figure 4: Santa Teresa Vein Vertical Long Section Looking North

     

    Figure 5: Santa Jessica Vein Vertical Grade x Thickness Long Section Looking North

     

    Table 1: Summary of Significant Silver and Gold Drill Hole Intercepts at San Dimas

     

    Drillhole

    Target

    Target Type

    Significant Intercept

    From (m)

    Length (m)

    True length (m)

    Au (gpt)

    Ag (gpt)

    AgEq (gpt)

    ORO24_119

    El Oro Vein

    Resource conversion

    177.65

    1.30

    0.92

    4.08

    36

    362

    ORO24_121

    El Oro Vein

    Resource conversion

    286.35

    1.65

    0.95

    8.92

    1487

    2200

    Include

     

    286.35

    0.40

    0.23

    34.18

    5263

    7998

    PE24_321

    Perez Vein

    Resource conversion

    268.80

    2.05

    1.71

    1.53

    215

    337

    PE24_323

    Perez Vein

    Resource conversion

    328.30

    1.50

    1.06

    5.03

    138

    540

    PE24_326

    Perez Vein

    Resource conversion

    176.35

    1.15

    0.81

    2.79

    542

    765

    Include

     

    176.95

    0.55

    0.39

    4.10

    801

    1129

    PE24_328

    Perez Vein

    Resource conversion

    280.80

    4.10

    3.14

    3.66

    485

    778

    Include

     

    283.00

    1.35

    1.03

    8.20

    1052

    1708

    PE24_332

    Perez Vein

    Resource conversion

    332.70

    1.30

    1.08

    3.11

    170

    418

    PE24_335

    Perez Vein

    Resource conversion

    265.90

    1.50

    1.24

    1.06

    217

    302

    PE24_438

    Perez Vein

    Resource conversion

    70.15

    0.80

    0.78

    1.59

    115

    242

    PE24_439

    Perez Vein

    Resource conversion

    80.25

    0.80

    0.75

    2.99

    503

    742

    PE24_340

    Perez Vein

    Resource conversion

    283.90

    9.10

    3.85

    2.21

    282

    459

    Include

     

    285.35

    0.40

    0.17

    7.23

    791

    1370

    Include

     

    288.80

    1.00

    0.42

    3.75

    653

    953

    PE24_341

    Perez Vein

    Resource conversion

    150.05

    1.15

    0.91

    3.39

    434

    705

    Include

     

    150.05

    0.70

    0.55

    5.02

    657

    1059

    PE24_343

    Perez Vein

    Resource conversion

    141.35

    2.45

    2.30

    6.28

    1001

    1503

    Include

     

    141.35

    0.55

    0.52

    7.03

    949

    1512

    Include

     

    142.25

    1.55

    1.46

    7.11

    1199

    1769

    PE24_346

    Perez Vein

    Resource conversion

    239.10

    7.15

    5.06

    2.00

    309

    469

    Include

     

    239.10

    1.00

    0.71

    5.46

    873

    1309

    PE24_347

    Perez Vein

    Resource conversion

    171.15

    1.85

    1.36

    2.48

    525

    724

    Include

     

    172.65

    0.35

    0.26

    4.17

    1158

    1492

    PE24_350

    Perez Vein

    Resource conversion

    288.55

    1.75

    1.34

    2.99

    441

    680

    Include

     

    288.55

    1.15

    0.88

    3.84

    553

    861

    PE24_351

    Perez Vein

    Resource conversion

    159.80

    5.15

    4.22

    1.07

    166

    251

    PE24_354

    Perez Vein

    Resource addition

    302.40

    2.05

    1.45

    2.64

    326

    537

    Include

     

    302.40

    0.95

    0.67

    4.02

    447

    769

    PE24_361

    Perez Vein

    Resource conversion

    316.00

    2.25

    0.95

    0.99

    146

    226

    PE24_376

    Perez Vein

    Resource conversion

    137.85

    1.40

    1.27

    1.98

    200

    358

    PE24_380

    Perez Vein

    Resource addition

    285.00

    1.80

    0.83

    3.08

    330

    576

    Include

     

    286.25

    0.55

    0.25

    8.78

    898

    1600

    PE24_385

    Perez Vein

    Resource conversion

    153.45

    1.05

    0.91

    0.79

    157

    220

    PE24_386

    Perez Vein

    Resource conversion

    271.20

    1.55

    0.89

    4.10

    493

    820

    Include

     

    271.60

    0.55

    0.32

    7.37

    841

    1431

    PE24_390

    Perez Vein

    Resource conversion

    150.95

    1.25

    1.02

    5.04

    860

    1263

    Include

     

    150.95

    0.60

    0.49

    7.27

    1377

    1958

    PE24_395

    Perez Vein

    Resource conversion

    202.75

    1.00

    0.77

    2.59

    148

    355

    Include

     

    203.35

    0.40

    0.31

    5.36

    273

    701

    PE24_397

    Perez Vein

    Resource conversion

    156.40

    3.95

    3.65

    10.03

    1996

    2799

    PE24_401

    Perez Vein

    Resource addition

    314.20

    2.70

    1.45

    2.22

    523

    700

    Include

     

    315.60

    0.55

    0.35

    3.73

    740

    1038

    PE24_407

    Perez Vein

    Resource conversion

    287.25

    3.20

    1.41

    1.71

    323

    460

    Include

     

    289.65

    0.80

    0.46

    3.81

    724

    1029

    PE24_415

    Perez Vein

    Resource addition

    782.90

    0.75

    0.70

    1.32

    217

    322

    Include

     

    782.90

    0.30

    0.28

    3.11

    525

    774

    PE24_447

    Perez Vein

    Resource addition

    145.75

    7.75

    4.16

    3.41

    325

    598

    Include

     

    147.40

    0.50

    0.27

    4.31

    456

    801

    Include

     

    149.00

    1.90

    1.02

    8.23

    646

    1304

    PE24_448

    Vein

    Resource conversion

    120.15

    4.65

    2.99

    1.51

    198

    319

    Include

     

    121.40

    0.50

    0.32

    4.60

    802

    1170

    Perez Vein

     

    150.35

    1.25

    1.15

    1.46

    268

    385

    PE24_451

    Perez Vein

    Resource conversion

    173.95

    1.80

    1.60

    1.79

    339

    482

    PE24_456

    Perez Vein

    Resource conversion

    76.65

    1.35

    1.07

    1.35

    274

    382

    SIN24_103

    Vein

    Resource conversion

    58.50

    8.20

    3.47

    2.28

    205

    388

    Include

     

    59.10

    0.85

    0.36

    5.83

    476

    943

    Sinaloa Vein

     

    345.75

    2.00

    1.64

    8.31

    507

    1172

    Include

     

    345.75

    1.15

    0.94

    12.95

    791

    1827

    SIN24_104

    Sinaloa Vein

    Resource conversion

    296.70

    2.00

    1.35

    4.94

    270

    665

    Include

     

    297.00

    1.10

    0.74

    7.07

    351

    917

    SIN24_105

    Sinaloa Vein

    Resource conversion

    342.75

    1.25

    0.96

    8.83

    225

    932

    Include

     

    342.75

    0.80

    0.61

    13.46

    269

    1346

    SIN24_106

    Sinaloa Vein

    Resource conversion

    303.40

    3.35

    2.97

    6.61

    501

    1030

    Include

     

    303.40

    1.00

    0.89

    6.18

    492

    986

    Include

     

    305.15

    0.60

    0.53

    15.76

    1458

    2719

    SIN24_108

    Sinaloa Vein

    Resource conversion

    314.70

    3.20

    2.26

    3.93

    196

    510

    Include

    Resource conversion

    314.70

    0.70

    0.49

    9.77

    562

    1344

    SIN24_109

    Sinaloa Vein

    Resource conversion

    278.70

    2.20

    1.69

    10.91

    796

    1669

    Include

     

    279.50

    0.95

    0.73

    20.19

    1525

    3140

    SIN24_110

    Sinaloa Vein

    Resource conversion

    334.10

    0.95

    0.78

    7.93

    385

    1019

    Include

     

    334.10

    0.50

    0.41

    12.97

    620

    1658

    SIN24_114

    Sinaloa Vein

    Resource conversion

    358.15

    1.65

    1.50

    7.46

    118

    715

    Include

     

    358.15

    0.75

    0.68

    15.00

    211

    1411

    SIN24_117

    Sinaloa Vein

    Resource addition

    407.85

    1.25

    0.96

    2.10

    86

    254

    SIN24_118

    Sinaloa Vein

    Resource conversion

    365.60

    1.20

    0.85

    1.35

    105

    213

    SIN24_120

    Sinaloa Vein

    Resource addition

    436.65

    1.60

    1.31

    23.33

    1045

    2911

    Include

     

    437.15

    1.10

    0.90

    32.54

    1455

    4058

    SIN24_124

    Sinaloa Vein

    Resource addition

    417.80

    1.15

    1.02

    3.72

    113

    411

    SIN24_125

    Sinaloa Vein

    Resource conversion

    390.50

    1.20

    1.04

    2.39

    82

    273

    EL24_280

    Elia Vein

    Resource addition

    395.55

    2.20

    1.26

    2.52

    182

    384

    EL24_282

    Elia Vein

    Resource addition

    360.90

    1.25

    0.84

    2.78

    100

    322

    ST24_031

    Santa Teresa Vein

    Resource addition

    149.30

    3.05

    2.42

    2.83

    176

    402

    Include

     

    150.70

    0.55

    0.44

    6.34

    274

    781

    ST24_051

    Santa Teresa Vein

    Resource addition

    206.60

    7.15

    5.86

    3.11

    166

    415

    Include

     

    209.25

    0.55

    0.45

    6.12

    299

    789

    Include

     

    212.70

    0.60

    0.49

    12.16

    731

    1704

    ST24_052

    Santa Teresa Vein

    Resource addition

    237.90

    2.40

    2.08

    4.11

    86

    415

    Santa Teresa FW

     

    256.80

    1.30

    1.13

    4.95

    11

    407

    ST24_054

    Santa Teresa FW

    Resource addition

    196.10

    1.45

    1.26

    8.51

    264

    945

    Include

     

    197.00

    0.55

    0.48

    19.33

    622

    2169

    ST24_059

    Santa Teresa Vein

    Resource addition

    139.80

    1.20

    0.73

    0.93

    1079

    1154

    Include

     

    139.80

    0.40

    0.24

    1.29

    3035

    3138

    ST24_060

    Santa Teresa Vein

    Resource addition

    199.40

    1.70

    1.39

    4.49

    124

    483

    ST24_062

    Santa Teresa

    Resource addition

    233.50

    2.70

    1.55

    3.70

    161

    457

    ST24_064

    Santa Teresa

    Resource conversion

    173.60

    1.05

    1.05

    4.46

    111

    467

    Santa Teresa

     

    175.95

    0.75

    0.75

    5.91

    130

    603

    Include

     

    176.40

    0.30

    0.30

    8.08

    214

    860

    ST24_065

    Santa Teresa

    Resource addition

    254.15

    2.75

    1.69

    13.53

    211

    1293

    Include

     

    255.60

    1.30

    0.80

    24.31

    288

    2233

    ST24_067

    Santa Teresa

    Resource addition

    262.25

    5.95

    3.41

    10.02

    359

    1161

    Include

     

    262.85

    1.65

    0.95

    25.22

    1043

    3061

    Include

     

    266.90

    1.30

    0.75

    10.18

    168

    983

    ROS24_045

    Rosario Vein

    Resource addition

    380.35

    1.10

    0.71

    4.50

    814

    1174

    Include

     

    380.65

    0.80

    0.66

    6.06

    1091

    1576

    ROS24_047

    Intermedia Vein

    Resource addition

    315.00

    1.05

    0.97

    10.58

    561

    1408

    Include

     

    315.00

    0.45

    0.42

    18.93

    944

    2458

    ROS24_052

    Rosario Vein

    Resource addition

    457.65

    2.45

    1.49

    5.64

    317

    769

    Include

     

    457.65

    0.80

    0.49

    13.61

    712

    1801

    ROS24_053

    Intermedia Vein

    Resource addition

    337.20

    3.45

    2.33

    5.53

    382

    825

    SRE24_298

    Santa Regina Vein

    Resource conversion

    263.85

    0.85

    0.74

    2.53

    675

    878

    Include

     

    263.85

    0.55

    0.48

    3.22

    930

    1188

    SRE24_299

    Santa Regina Vein

    Resource addition

    479.45

    0.80

    0.74

    1.57

    233

    358

    RO24_475

    Roberta Vein

    Resource addition

    362.50

    1.15

    1.00

    5.92

    306

    780

    Include

     

    363.10

    0.55

    0.51

    11.43

    555

    1469

    SJE24_479

    Santa Jessica Vein

    Resource addition

    852.75

    0.90

    0.78

    2.27

    223

    404

    SJE24_480

    Santa Jessica Vein

    Resource addition

    1037.20

    1.50

    0.75

    2.22

    422

    600

    Include

     

    1038.00

    0.70

    0.35

    2.70

    514

    730

    NB24_070

    Noche Buena Vein

    Resource addition

    126.00

    0.80

    0.71

    4.61

    603

    972

    NB24_072

    Noche Buena Vein

    Resource conversion

    126.85

    0.90

    0.82

    2.91

    331

    564

    Include

     

    126.85

    0.60

    0.54

    3.86

    437

    746

    NB24_078

    Noche Buena

    Resource addition

    139.25

    0.85

    0.70

    3.31

    272

    537

    Include

     

    139.60

    0.50

    0.41

    5.10

    424

    832

    NB24_080

    Noche Buena

    Resource addition

    284.40

    2.70

    0.92

    7.47

    841

    1439

    Include

     

    284.40

    0.55

    0.19

    7.48

    688

    1286

    Include

     

    285.50

    1.60

    0.55

    9.58

    1141

    1907

    NB24_082

    Noche Buena

    Resource addition

    258.75

    5.00

    1.71

    1.61

    145

    273

    Include

     

    260.85

    0.40

    0.14

    5.05

    509

    913

     

    Notes:

     

    1. All holes are Diamond Drill; AgEq grade = silver grade (g/t) + [gold grade (g/t)*80].
    2. From and Length indicated in metres, true width of the intercept is calculated per drill hole and vein angles.
    3. See Appendix for details regarding drill hole locations, sample type, azimuth, dip and total depth.
    4. Where present, single samples or intercepts with assay results higher than 700 g/t AgEq are highlighted as “Include” in each intercept.

     

    At San Dimas, silver and gold drill hole intercepts were composited using the length weighted averages of uncapped sample assays, a 215 g/t AgEq minimum grade, and a minimum composite length of 0.7 m (true width). A maximum one metre below the minimum grade was allowed as internal dilution and a single sample below the minimum but above 100 g/t AgEq was allowed in the hanging or footwall to achieve minimum true width in select cases. True width of intercepts is calculated based on current understanding of drill hole and vein angle geometry. All individual samples or intercepts higher than 700 g/t AgEq are reported as “include”.

     

    First Majestic’s drilling programs follow established QA/QC insertion protocols with standards, blanks and duplicates introduced to the sample stream and submission of check duplicates to an independent third-party laboratory. After geological logging, all drill core samples are cut in half. One half of the core is submitted to the laboratory for analysis and the remaining half is retained on-site for verification and reference purposes.

     

    Core samples were submitted to First Majestic’s owned and operated Central Laboratory (ISO 9001:2015).

     

    At the Central Lab, gold is analyzed by fire assay with atomic absorption finish (Au-AA13), and by fire assay gravimetric finish (ASAG-13-Au, ASAG-15-Au). Results above 10 g/t gold are analyzed by 30 g fire assay gravimetric finish (ASAG-14). Silver is analyzed by 3-Acid digest atomic absorption finish (AAG-13) or by 30 g fire assay gravimetric finish (ASAG-13-Ag). Results above 200 g/t silver are analyzed by 30 g fire assay gravimetric finish (ASAG-14).

     

    For further information concerning QA/QC and data verification matters, key assumptions, parameters, and methods used by the Company to estimate Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, and for a detailed description of known legal, political, environmental, and other risks that could materially affect the Company’s business and the potential development of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, see the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form available at www.sedarplus.ca.

     

    QUALIFIED PERSON

     

    Gonzalo Mercado, P. Geo., the Company’s Vice President of Exploration and Technical Services and a “Qualified Person” as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Mercado has verified the exploration data contained in this news release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying such information.

     

    ABOUT FIRST MAJESTIC

     

    First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates four producing underground mines in Mexico: the Cerro Los Gatos Silver Mine (the Company holds a 70% interest in the Los Gatos Joint Venture that owns the mine), the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, and the La Encantada Silver Mine, as well as a portfolio of development and exploration assets, including the Jerritt Canyon Gold project located in northeastern Nevada, U.S.A.

     

    First Majestic is proud to own and operate its own minting facility, First Mint, LLC, and to offer a portion of its silver production for sale to the public. Bars, ingots, coins and medallions are available for purchase online at www.firstmint.com, at some of the lowest premiums available.

     

    For further information, contact info@firstmajestic.com visit our website at www.firstmajestic.com or call our toll-free number 1.866.529.2807.

     

    FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.

     

    "signed"

    Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO

     

    Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

     

    This news release contains “forward‐looking information” and “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, “forward‐looking statements”). These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made in light of management’s experience and perception of historical trends. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “predict”, “forecast”, “potential”, “target”, “intend”, “could”, “might”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward‐looking statements".

     

    Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: material adverse changes, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of parties to contracts with the company to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; and the failure of exploration programs or studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued exploration, studies, development or operations. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

     

    The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‐looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

     

    Cautionary Note to United States Investors

     

    The Company is a “foreign private issuer” as defined in Rule 3b-4 under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and is eligible to rely upon the Canada-U.S. Multi-Jurisdictional Disclosure System, and is therefore permitted to prepare the technical information contained herein in accordance with the requirements of the securities laws in effect in Canada, which differ from the requirements of the securities laws currently in effect in the United States. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

     

    Technical disclosure contained in this news release has not been prepared in accordance with the requirements of United States securities laws and uses terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada with certain estimates prepared in accordance with NI 43-101.

     

    NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning the issuer's material mineral projects.

     

    APPENDIX – DRILL HOLE DETAILS

     

    Table A1: Drill Hole Location, Sample Type, Azimuth, Dip and Total Depth

     

    Drillhole

    East

    North

    Elevation

    Azimuth

    Dip

    Depth (m)

    Type

    ORO24_119

    404186.83

    2665505.57

    510.27

    311.6

    30.9

    216

    Core

    ORO24_121

    404186.74

    2665505.13

    510.02

    288.2

    26.4

    315

    Core

    PE24_321

    398694.94

    2671241.80

    830.57

    300.1

    28.2

    297

    Core

    PE24_323

    399018.62

    2671353.55

    843.81

    307.7

    31.9

    351

    Core

    PE24_326

    399314.32

    2671669.98

    858.42

    2.5

    -21.4

    210

    Core

    PE24_328

    398695.08

    2671241.42

    830.03

    293.7

    27.2

    300

    Core

    PE24_332

    399018.67

    2671353.57

    844.03

    302.2

    31.1

    360

    Core

    PE24_335

    398695.09

    2671241.80

    830.97

    310.9

    35.1

    297

    Core

    PE24_340

    398695.30

    2671241.54

    830.25

    289.2

    24.4

    300

    Core

    PE24_341

    399311.20

    2671668.72

    858.31

    287.7

    -19.3

    186

    Core

    PE24_343

    399311.94

    2671669.24

    858.49

    311.4

    -15.9

    183

    Core

    PE24_346

    398695.49

    2671242.10

    831.10

    318.7

    37.0

    276

    Core

    PE24_347

    399310.90

    2671668.67

    858.76

    286.5

    -3.0

    192

    Core

    PE24_350

    398694.79

    2671240.95

    830.13

    281.1

    19.7

    297

    Core

    PE24_351

    399311.90

    2671669.25

    858.83

    304.0

    -2.5

    195

    Core

    PE24_354

    398693.94

    2671240.38

    830.16

    278.1

    18.9

    309

    Core

    PE24_361

    398693.86

    2671240.07

    829.88

    269.8

    12.4

    324

    Core

    PE24_376

    399312.88

    2671669.69

    858.02

    325.9

    -33.0

    198

    Core

    PE24_380

    398695.57

    2671242.02

    831.19

    316.2

    38.1

    303

    Core

    PE24_385

    399312.57

    2671669.59

    858.03

    334.0

    -43.9

    186

    Core

    PE24_386

    398694.60

    2671241.53

    830.66

    296.9

    25.1

    285

    Core

    PE24_390

    399311.77

    2671669.19

    858.76

    310.7

    -7.5

    171

    Core

    PE24_395

    399313.36

    2671669.84

    859.01

    343.1

    2.0

    231

    Core

    PE24_397

    399310.90

    2671668.67

    858.76

    294.4

    -8.4

    178

    Core

    PE24_401

    398695.61

    2671242.10

    831.31

    319.3

    42.6

    329

    Core

    PE24_407

    399314.86

    2671669.38

    858.98

    8.0

    0.1

    327

    Core

    PE24_438

    398730.79

    2671362.25

    935.27

    353.9

    1.4

    108

    Core

    PE24_439

    398731.26

    2671362.21

    935.25

    5.3

    0.4

    90

    Core

    PE24_447

    398731.28

    2671361.78

    937.17

    339.6

    41.5

    190

    Core

    PE24_448

    398732.89

    2671361.92

    936.21

    27.0

    20.5

    189

    Core

    PE24_451

    398731.78

    2671361.91

    936.75

    2.5

    35.3

    207

    Core

    PE24_456

    398732.09

    2671362.23

    934.82

    21.4

    -22.2

    120

    Core

    SIN24_103

    399888.71

    2666329.74

    561.72

    311.5

    -20.8

    369

    Core

    SIN24_104

    399888.29

    2666329.06

    561.58

    305.6

    -12.2

    318

    Core

    SIN24_105

    399888.37

    2666329.16

    561.39

    298.8

    -15.8

    375

    Core

    SIN24_106

    399888.28

    2666329.14

    561.56

    297.5

    -8.5

    342

    Core

    SIN24_108

    399888.31

    2666329.19

    561.47

    297.5

    -12.6

    360

    Core

    SIN24_109

    399888.40

    2666329.09

    561.76

    291.6

    -2.3

    329

    Core

    SIN24_110

    399888.35

    2666329.01

    561.60

    291.3

    -9.0

    357

    Core

    SIN24_114

    399888.23

    2666327.97

    561.40

    294.2

    -15.5

    381

    Core

    SIN24_117

    399740.06

    2666103.84

    562.85

    308.3

    -9.5

    498

    Core

    SIN24_118

    399888.68

    2666329.41

    561.24

    304.5

    -23.9

    403

    Core

    SIN24_120

    399739.93

    2666103.68

    562.89

    294.8

    -6.7

    525

    Core

    SIN24_124

    399739.55

    2666103.91

    562.76

    300.6

    -10.2

    501

    Core

    SIN24_125

    399888.13

    2666327.64

    561.54

    278.3

    -11.0

    405

    Core

    EL24_280

    400316.27

    2667086.85

    548.98

    187.0

    -38.1

    450

    Core

    EL24_282

    400316.25

    2667087.50

    549.26

    186.8

    -47.5

    384

    Core

    ST24_031

    397881.41

    2667260.65

    577.81

    303.0

    7.9

    249

    Core

    ST24_051

    397881.13

    2667260.07

    577.71

    287.0

    -2.6

    315

    Core

    ST24_052

    397881.64

    2667259.90

    577.54

    286.2

    -19.8

    294

    Core

    ST24_054

    397881.19

    2667260.54

    577.75

    293.4

    -0.4

    328

    Core

    ST24_059

    397881.00

    2667260.50

    576.99

    140.0

    -40.3

    204

    Core

    ST24_060

    398331.72

    2667366.41

    559.43

    305.2

    40.4

    240

    Core

    ST24_062

    398331.32

    2667365.72

    559.47

    297.8

    43.8

    255

    Core

    ST24_064

    398331.96

    2667366.93

    559.33

    316.0

    38.8

    195

    Core

    ST24_065

    398331.47

    2667366.09

    559.40

    292.5

    40.8

    273

    Core

    ST24_067

    398331.22

    2667365.81

    559.08

    285.6

    33.8

    294

    Core

    ROS24_045

    400151.46

    2665597.09

    555.16

    197.5

    -1.0

    633

    Core

    ROS24_047

    399811.70

    2665304.41

    950.59

    182.3

    -16.3

    855

    Core

    ROS24_052

    400150.99

    2665597.17

    555.44

    207.2

    4.4

    531

    Core

    ROS24_053

    399811.22

    2665303.91

    950.83

    184.7

    -7.6

    723

    Core

    SRE24_298

    399695.22

    2670822.92

    842.52

    162.3

    27.2

    606

    Core

    SRE24_299

    399693.84

    2670824.09

    842.03

    197.6

    25.6

    531

    Core

    RO24_475

    401130.19

    2668953.36

    744.44

    277.9

    23.8

    423

    Core

    SJE24_479

    401988.50

    2672366.33

    1044.36

    200.8

    -27.6

    1068

    Core

    SJE24_480

    401988.14

    2672365.00

    1044.10

    200.3

    -17.3

    1152

    Core

    NB24_070

    400702.87

    2671037.78

    1144.68

    159.9

    22.4

    159

    Core

    NB24_072

    400701.90

    2671037.72

    1143.50

    177.0

    2.0

    144

    Core

    NB24_078

    400704.97

    2671037.87

    1144.31

    135.3

    19.8

    240

    Core

    NB24_080

    400719.96

    2671050.99

    1143.92

    103.9

    15.9

    330

    Core

    NB24_082

    400720.55

    2671050.84

    1143.85

    104.6

    11.4

    303

    Core

     

    Notes:

     

    1. San Dimas: All Collar coordinates are determined using total station equipment after hole completion with WGS84, Zone 13 (metres) as the reference system.

     



