First Majestic Provides Positive Exploration Results at San Dimas

January 23, 2025, Vancouver, BC, Canada – First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSX:AG) (FSE:FMV) (the “Company” or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce positive drilling results from its comprehensive 2024 exploration program at its San Dimas Silver and Gold Mine in Durango, Mexico. The 2024 drilling program intersected significant silver and gold mineralization in multiple veins across the San Dimas property. The drilling results successfully expanded Mineral Resources and will convert Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated Mineral Resources, and ultimately to Mineral Reserves.

“At the beginning of the year we planned a robust exploration program at our San Dimas mine which has returned impressive results,” stated Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO of First Majestic. “Our exploration teams have completed approximately 113,000 metres of drilling within the district and have intersected significant silver and gold mineralization in multiple veins. Through the process of successfully converting Inferred to Indicated Resources at the Perez and Sinaloa-Elia veins, the program derisked mineralization for mining in 2025 and 2026.”

SAN DIMAS DRILLING HIGHLIGHTS:

Select highlights from the Company’s 2024 exploration program includes the following high-grade silver and gold intercepts:

Perez Vein Highlights (true width):

Sinaloa-Elia Vein System Highlights (true width):

Santa Teresa Vein Highlights (true width):

Jessica East Vein Highlights (true width):

SAN DIMAS EXPLORATION RESULTS

Exploration drilling at San Dimas intersected significant silver and gold mineralization in multiple veins. Results from four of the veins are highlighted here: Perez, Sinaloa-Elia, Santa Teresa and Jessica East (Figure 1).

Figure 1: San Dimas District Vein Occurrence Map and Highlighted Target Areas

Exploration drilling of the Perez vein extended silver and gold mineralization up-dip in the west-central portion of the vein and converted Inferred to Indicated resources refining vein width and grades. This process derisked mineralization that will be mined during 2025 and 2026. The Perez vein potential remains open to the east and to the west (Figure 2). Select drill hole assay grades and true width intervals of the Perez vein intersections are highlighted below:

- PE24_397: 10.03 g/t Au and 1,996 g/t Ag over 3.65 m;

- PE24_343: 6.28 g/t Au and 1,001 g/t Ag over 2.30 m;

- PE23_328: 3.66 g/t Au and 485 g/t Ag over 3.14 m;

- PE24_346: 2.00 g/t Au and 309 g/t Ag over 5.06 m.

At the historic Sinaloa–Elia vein system located in the western portion of the property, drilling intersected several intervals of silver and gold mineralization. Resource conversion drilling confirmed and further delineated mineralization below the Sinaloa vein with several intersections returning better than expected values. Results also reveal that the mineralization is open to the west for potential Mineral Resource expansion. Follow-up expansionary drilling below historic mine excavations at Elia confirmed the presence of down-dip extension potential with some results initially reported in June 2024 (Figure 3). Select drill hole assay grades and true width intervals of the Sinaloa-Elia vein system intersections are highlighted below:

- SIN_120: 23.33 g/t Au and 1,045 g/t Ag over 1.31 m;

- SIN24_106: 6.61 g/t Au and 501 g/t Ag over 2.97 m;

- SIN24_109: 10.91 g/t Au and 796 g/t Ag over 2.97 m;

- SIN24_103: 8.31 g/t Au and 507 g/t Ag over 1.64 m.

- EL24_280: 2.52 g/t Au and 182 g/t Ag over 1.26m.

Expansionary drilling of the Santa Teresa vein has returned significant intercepts both in eastern and western unexplored projection of the vein. Drilling followed up on results reported in June 2024 and confirmed vein continuity and silver and gold mineralization; there is, to the west, approximately 1 kilometres of strike length of open potential (Figure 4). Select drill hole assay grades and true width intervals of the Santa Teresa vein intersections are highlighted below:

- ST24_067: 10.02 g/t Au and 359 g/t Ag over 5.86 m;

- ST24_051: 3.11 g/t Au and 166 g/t Ag over 5.86 m;

- ST24_065: 13.53 g/t Au and 211 g/t Ag over 1.69 m.

A review of exploration upside on major past producing veins has identified multiple targets and opportunities for further mineral resource expansion along strike and up and down-dip. Initial drilling on the eastern projection of the Jessica vein (one of the historic top 5 past producing veins in the district) has intersected veins and returned two encouraging results separated by ~250 m; drilling continues to test the area (Figure 5).

- SJE24_480: 2.22 g/t Au and 422 g/t Ag over 0.75 m;

- SJE24_479: 2.27 g/t Au and 223 g/t Ag over 0.78 m.

Figure 2: Perez Vein Vertical Long Section Looking North

Figure 3: Sinaloa-Elia Vein System Vertical Long Section Looking North

Figure 4: Santa Teresa Vein Vertical Long Section Looking North

Figure 5: Santa Jessica Vein Vertical Grade x Thickness Long Section Looking North

Table 1: Summary of Significant Silver and Gold Drill Hole Intercepts at San Dimas

Drillhole Target Target Type Significant Intercept From (m) Length (m) True length (m) Au (gpt) Ag (gpt) AgEq (gpt) ORO24_119 El Oro Vein Resource conversion 177.65 1.30 0.92 4.08 36 362 ORO24_121 El Oro Vein Resource conversion 286.35 1.65 0.95 8.92 1487 2200 Include 286.35 0.40 0.23 34.18 5263 7998 PE24_321 Perez Vein Resource conversion 268.80 2.05 1.71 1.53 215 337 PE24_323 Perez Vein Resource conversion 328.30 1.50 1.06 5.03 138 540 PE24_326 Perez Vein Resource conversion 176.35 1.15 0.81 2.79 542 765 Include 176.95 0.55 0.39 4.10 801 1129 PE24_328 Perez Vein Resource conversion 280.80 4.10 3.14 3.66 485 778 Include 283.00 1.35 1.03 8.20 1052 1708 PE24_332 Perez Vein Resource conversion 332.70 1.30 1.08 3.11 170 418 PE24_335 Perez Vein Resource conversion 265.90 1.50 1.24 1.06 217 302 PE24_438 Perez Vein Resource conversion 70.15 0.80 0.78 1.59 115 242 PE24_439 Perez Vein Resource conversion 80.25 0.80 0.75 2.99 503 742 PE24_340 Perez Vein Resource conversion 283.90 9.10 3.85 2.21 282 459 Include 285.35 0.40 0.17 7.23 791 1370 Include 288.80 1.00 0.42 3.75 653 953 PE24_341 Perez Vein Resource conversion 150.05 1.15 0.91 3.39 434 705 Include 150.05 0.70 0.55 5.02 657 1059 PE24_343 Perez Vein Resource conversion 141.35 2.45 2.30 6.28 1001 1503 Include 141.35 0.55 0.52 7.03 949 1512 Include 142.25 1.55 1.46 7.11 1199 1769 PE24_346 Perez Vein Resource conversion 239.10 7.15 5.06 2.00 309 469 Include 239.10 1.00 0.71 5.46 873 1309 PE24_347 Perez Vein Resource conversion 171.15 1.85 1.36 2.48 525 724 Include 172.65 0.35 0.26 4.17 1158 1492 PE24_350 Perez Vein Resource conversion 288.55 1.75 1.34 2.99 441 680 Include 288.55 1.15 0.88 3.84 553 861 PE24_351 Perez Vein Resource conversion 159.80 5.15 4.22 1.07 166 251 PE24_354 Perez Vein Resource addition 302.40 2.05 1.45 2.64 326 537 Include 302.40 0.95 0.67 4.02 447 769 PE24_361 Perez Vein Resource conversion 316.00 2.25 0.95 0.99 146 226 PE24_376 Perez Vein Resource conversion 137.85 1.40 1.27 1.98 200 358 PE24_380 Perez Vein Resource addition 285.00 1.80 0.83 3.08 330 576 Include 286.25 0.55 0.25 8.78 898 1600 PE24_385 Perez Vein Resource conversion 153.45 1.05 0.91 0.79 157 220 PE24_386 Perez Vein Resource conversion 271.20 1.55 0.89 4.10 493 820 Include 271.60 0.55 0.32 7.37 841 1431 PE24_390 Perez Vein Resource conversion 150.95 1.25 1.02 5.04 860 1263 Include 150.95 0.60 0.49 7.27 1377 1958 PE24_395 Perez Vein Resource conversion 202.75 1.00 0.77 2.59 148 355 Include 203.35 0.40 0.31 5.36 273 701 PE24_397 Perez Vein Resource conversion 156.40 3.95 3.65 10.03 1996 2799 PE24_401 Perez Vein Resource addition 314.20 2.70 1.45 2.22 523 700 Include 315.60 0.55 0.35 3.73 740 1038 PE24_407 Perez Vein Resource conversion 287.25 3.20 1.41 1.71 323 460 Include 289.65 0.80 0.46 3.81 724 1029 PE24_415 Perez Vein Resource addition 782.90 0.75 0.70 1.32 217 322 Include 782.90 0.30 0.28 3.11 525 774 PE24_447 Perez Vein Resource addition 145.75 7.75 4.16 3.41 325 598 Include 147.40 0.50 0.27 4.31 456 801 Include 149.00 1.90 1.02 8.23 646 1304 PE24_448 Vein Resource conversion 120.15 4.65 2.99 1.51 198 319 Include 121.40 0.50 0.32 4.60 802 1170 Perez Vein 150.35 1.25 1.15 1.46 268 385 PE24_451 Perez Vein Resource conversion 173.95 1.80 1.60 1.79 339 482 PE24_456 Perez Vein Resource conversion 76.65 1.35 1.07 1.35 274 382 SIN24_103 Vein Resource conversion 58.50 8.20 3.47 2.28 205 388 Include 59.10 0.85 0.36 5.83 476 943 Sinaloa Vein 345.75 2.00 1.64 8.31 507 1172 Include 345.75 1.15 0.94 12.95 791 1827 SIN24_104 Sinaloa Vein Resource conversion 296.70 2.00 1.35 4.94 270 665 Include 297.00 1.10 0.74 7.07 351 917 SIN24_105 Sinaloa Vein Resource conversion 342.75 1.25 0.96 8.83 225 932 Include 342.75 0.80 0.61 13.46 269 1346 SIN24_106 Sinaloa Vein Resource conversion 303.40 3.35 2.97 6.61 501 1030 Include 303.40 1.00 0.89 6.18 492 986 Include 305.15 0.60 0.53 15.76 1458 2719 SIN24_108 Sinaloa Vein Resource conversion 314.70 3.20 2.26 3.93 196 510 Include Resource conversion 314.70 0.70 0.49 9.77 562 1344 SIN24_109 Sinaloa Vein Resource conversion 278.70 2.20 1.69 10.91 796 1669 Include 279.50 0.95 0.73 20.19 1525 3140 SIN24_110 Sinaloa Vein Resource conversion 334.10 0.95 0.78 7.93 385 1019 Include 334.10 0.50 0.41 12.97 620 1658 SIN24_114 Sinaloa Vein Resource conversion 358.15 1.65 1.50 7.46 118 715 Include 358.15 0.75 0.68 15.00 211 1411 SIN24_117 Sinaloa Vein Resource addition 407.85 1.25 0.96 2.10 86 254 SIN24_118 Sinaloa Vein Resource conversion 365.60 1.20 0.85 1.35 105 213 SIN24_120 Sinaloa Vein Resource addition 436.65 1.60 1.31 23.33 1045 2911 Include 437.15 1.10 0.90 32.54 1455 4058 SIN24_124 Sinaloa Vein Resource addition 417.80 1.15 1.02 3.72 113 411 SIN24_125 Sinaloa Vein Resource conversion 390.50 1.20 1.04 2.39 82 273 EL24_280 Elia Vein Resource addition 395.55 2.20 1.26 2.52 182 384 EL24_282 Elia Vein Resource addition 360.90 1.25 0.84 2.78 100 322 ST24_031 Santa Teresa Vein Resource addition 149.30 3.05 2.42 2.83 176 402 Include 150.70 0.55 0.44 6.34 274 781 ST24_051 Santa Teresa Vein Resource addition 206.60 7.15 5.86 3.11 166 415 Include 209.25 0.55 0.45 6.12 299 789 Include 212.70 0.60 0.49 12.16 731 1704 ST24_052 Santa Teresa Vein Resource addition 237.90 2.40 2.08 4.11 86 415 Santa Teresa FW 256.80 1.30 1.13 4.95 11 407 ST24_054 Santa Teresa FW Resource addition 196.10 1.45 1.26 8.51 264 945 Include 197.00 0.55 0.48 19.33 622 2169 ST24_059 Santa Teresa Vein Resource addition 139.80 1.20 0.73 0.93 1079 1154 Include 139.80 0.40 0.24 1.29 3035 3138 ST24_060 Santa Teresa Vein Resource addition 199.40 1.70 1.39 4.49 124 483 ST24_062 Santa Teresa Resource addition 233.50 2.70 1.55 3.70 161 457 ST24_064 Santa Teresa Resource conversion 173.60 1.05 1.05 4.46 111 467 Santa Teresa 175.95 0.75 0.75 5.91 130 603 Include 176.40 0.30 0.30 8.08 214 860 ST24_065 Santa Teresa Resource addition 254.15 2.75 1.69 13.53 211 1293 Include 255.60 1.30 0.80 24.31 288 2233 ST24_067 Santa Teresa Resource addition 262.25 5.95 3.41 10.02 359 1161 Include 262.85 1.65 0.95 25.22 1043 3061 Include 266.90 1.30 0.75 10.18 168 983 ROS24_045 Rosario Vein Resource addition 380.35 1.10 0.71 4.50 814 1174 Include 380.65 0.80 0.66 6.06 1091 1576 ROS24_047 Intermedia Vein Resource addition 315.00 1.05 0.97 10.58 561 1408 Include 315.00 0.45 0.42 18.93 944 2458 ROS24_052 Rosario Vein Resource addition 457.65 2.45 1.49 5.64 317 769 Include 457.65 0.80 0.49 13.61 712 1801 ROS24_053 Intermedia Vein Resource addition 337.20 3.45 2.33 5.53 382 825 SRE24_298 Santa Regina Vein Resource conversion 263.85 0.85 0.74 2.53 675 878 Include 263.85 0.55 0.48 3.22 930 1188 SRE24_299 Santa Regina Vein Resource addition 479.45 0.80 0.74 1.57 233 358 RO24_475 Roberta Vein Resource addition 362.50 1.15 1.00 5.92 306 780 Include 363.10 0.55 0.51 11.43 555 1469 SJE24_479 Santa Jessica Vein Resource addition 852.75 0.90 0.78 2.27 223 404 SJE24_480 Santa Jessica Vein Resource addition 1037.20 1.50 0.75 2.22 422 600 Include 1038.00 0.70 0.35 2.70 514 730 NB24_070 Noche Buena Vein Resource addition 126.00 0.80 0.71 4.61 603 972 NB24_072 Noche Buena Vein Resource conversion 126.85 0.90 0.82 2.91 331 564 Include 126.85 0.60 0.54 3.86 437 746 NB24_078 Noche Buena Resource addition 139.25 0.85 0.70 3.31 272 537 Include 139.60 0.50 0.41 5.10 424 832 NB24_080 Noche Buena Resource addition 284.40 2.70 0.92 7.47 841 1439 Include 284.40 0.55 0.19 7.48 688 1286 Include 285.50 1.60 0.55 9.58 1141 1907 NB24_082 Noche Buena Resource addition 258.75 5.00 1.71 1.61 145 273 Include 260.85 0.40 0.14 5.05 509 913

Notes:

All holes are Diamond Drill; AgEq grade = silver grade (g/t) + [gold grade (g/t)*80]. From and Length indicated in metres, true width of the intercept is calculated per drill hole and vein angles. See Appendix for details regarding drill hole locations, sample type, azimuth, dip and total depth. Where present, single samples or intercepts with assay results higher than 700 g/t AgEq are highlighted as “Include” in each intercept.

At San Dimas, silver and gold drill hole intercepts were composited using the length weighted averages of uncapped sample assays, a 215 g/t AgEq minimum grade, and a minimum composite length of 0.7 m (true width). A maximum one metre below the minimum grade was allowed as internal dilution and a single sample below the minimum but above 100 g/t AgEq was allowed in the hanging or footwall to achieve minimum true width in select cases. True width of intercepts is calculated based on current understanding of drill hole and vein angle geometry. All individual samples or intercepts higher than 700 g/t AgEq are reported as “include”.

First Majestic’s drilling programs follow established QA/QC insertion protocols with standards, blanks and duplicates introduced to the sample stream and submission of check duplicates to an independent third-party laboratory. After geological logging, all drill core samples are cut in half. One half of the core is submitted to the laboratory for analysis and the remaining half is retained on-site for verification and reference purposes.

Core samples were submitted to First Majestic’s owned and operated Central Laboratory (ISO 9001:2015).

At the Central Lab, gold is analyzed by fire assay with atomic absorption finish (Au-AA13), and by fire assay gravimetric finish (ASAG-13-Au, ASAG-15-Au). Results above 10 g/t gold are analyzed by 30 g fire assay gravimetric finish (ASAG-14). Silver is analyzed by 3-Acid digest atomic absorption finish (AAG-13) or by 30 g fire assay gravimetric finish (ASAG-13-Ag). Results above 200 g/t silver are analyzed by 30 g fire assay gravimetric finish (ASAG-14).

For further information concerning QA/QC and data verification matters, key assumptions, parameters, and methods used by the Company to estimate Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, and for a detailed description of known legal, political, environmental, and other risks that could materially affect the Company’s business and the potential development of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, see the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form available at www.sedarplus.ca.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Gonzalo Mercado, P. Geo., the Company’s Vice President of Exploration and Technical Services and a “Qualified Person” as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Mercado has verified the exploration data contained in this news release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying such information.

ABOUT FIRST MAJESTIC

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates four producing underground mines in Mexico: the Cerro Los Gatos Silver Mine (the Company holds a 70% interest in the Los Gatos Joint Venture that owns the mine), the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, and the La Encantada Silver Mine, as well as a portfolio of development and exploration assets, including the Jerritt Canyon Gold project located in northeastern Nevada, U.S.A.

First Majestic is proud to own and operate its own minting facility, First Mint, LLC, and to offer a portion of its silver production for sale to the public. Bars, ingots, coins and medallions are available for purchase online at www.firstmint.com, at some of the lowest premiums available.

FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.

"signed"

Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO

APPENDIX – DRILL HOLE DETAILS

Table A1: Drill Hole Location, Sample Type, Azimuth, Dip and Total Depth

Drillhole East North Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth (m) Type ORO24_119 404186.83 2665505.57 510.27 311.6 30.9 216 Core ORO24_121 404186.74 2665505.13 510.02 288.2 26.4 315 Core PE24_321 398694.94 2671241.80 830.57 300.1 28.2 297 Core PE24_323 399018.62 2671353.55 843.81 307.7 31.9 351 Core PE24_326 399314.32 2671669.98 858.42 2.5 -21.4 210 Core PE24_328 398695.08 2671241.42 830.03 293.7 27.2 300 Core PE24_332 399018.67 2671353.57 844.03 302.2 31.1 360 Core PE24_335 398695.09 2671241.80 830.97 310.9 35.1 297 Core PE24_340 398695.30 2671241.54 830.25 289.2 24.4 300 Core PE24_341 399311.20 2671668.72 858.31 287.7 -19.3 186 Core PE24_343 399311.94 2671669.24 858.49 311.4 -15.9 183 Core PE24_346 398695.49 2671242.10 831.10 318.7 37.0 276 Core PE24_347 399310.90 2671668.67 858.76 286.5 -3.0 192 Core PE24_350 398694.79 2671240.95 830.13 281.1 19.7 297 Core PE24_351 399311.90 2671669.25 858.83 304.0 -2.5 195 Core PE24_354 398693.94 2671240.38 830.16 278.1 18.9 309 Core PE24_361 398693.86 2671240.07 829.88 269.8 12.4 324 Core PE24_376 399312.88 2671669.69 858.02 325.9 -33.0 198 Core PE24_380 398695.57 2671242.02 831.19 316.2 38.1 303 Core PE24_385 399312.57 2671669.59 858.03 334.0 -43.9 186 Core PE24_386 398694.60 2671241.53 830.66 296.9 25.1 285 Core PE24_390 399311.77 2671669.19 858.76 310.7 -7.5 171 Core PE24_395 399313.36 2671669.84 859.01 343.1 2.0 231 Core PE24_397 399310.90 2671668.67 858.76 294.4 -8.4 178 Core PE24_401 398695.61 2671242.10 831.31 319.3 42.6 329 Core PE24_407 399314.86 2671669.38 858.98 8.0 0.1 327 Core PE24_438 398730.79 2671362.25 935.27 353.9 1.4 108 Core PE24_439 398731.26 2671362.21 935.25 5.3 0.4 90 Core PE24_447 398731.28 2671361.78 937.17 339.6 41.5 190 Core PE24_448 398732.89 2671361.92 936.21 27.0 20.5 189 Core PE24_451 398731.78 2671361.91 936.75 2.5 35.3 207 Core PE24_456 398732.09 2671362.23 934.82 21.4 -22.2 120 Core SIN24_103 399888.71 2666329.74 561.72 311.5 -20.8 369 Core SIN24_104 399888.29 2666329.06 561.58 305.6 -12.2 318 Core SIN24_105 399888.37 2666329.16 561.39 298.8 -15.8 375 Core SIN24_106 399888.28 2666329.14 561.56 297.5 -8.5 342 Core SIN24_108 399888.31 2666329.19 561.47 297.5 -12.6 360 Core SIN24_109 399888.40 2666329.09 561.76 291.6 -2.3 329 Core SIN24_110 399888.35 2666329.01 561.60 291.3 -9.0 357 Core SIN24_114 399888.23 2666327.97 561.40 294.2 -15.5 381 Core SIN24_117 399740.06 2666103.84 562.85 308.3 -9.5 498 Core SIN24_118 399888.68 2666329.41 561.24 304.5 -23.9 403 Core SIN24_120 399739.93 2666103.68 562.89 294.8 -6.7 525 Core SIN24_124 399739.55 2666103.91 562.76 300.6 -10.2 501 Core SIN24_125 399888.13 2666327.64 561.54 278.3 -11.0 405 Core EL24_280 400316.27 2667086.85 548.98 187.0 -38.1 450 Core EL24_282 400316.25 2667087.50 549.26 186.8 -47.5 384 Core ST24_031 397881.41 2667260.65 577.81 303.0 7.9 249 Core ST24_051 397881.13 2667260.07 577.71 287.0 -2.6 315 Core ST24_052 397881.64 2667259.90 577.54 286.2 -19.8 294 Core ST24_054 397881.19 2667260.54 577.75 293.4 -0.4 328 Core ST24_059 397881.00 2667260.50 576.99 140.0 -40.3 204 Core ST24_060 398331.72 2667366.41 559.43 305.2 40.4 240 Core ST24_062 398331.32 2667365.72 559.47 297.8 43.8 255 Core ST24_064 398331.96 2667366.93 559.33 316.0 38.8 195 Core ST24_065 398331.47 2667366.09 559.40 292.5 40.8 273 Core ST24_067 398331.22 2667365.81 559.08 285.6 33.8 294 Core ROS24_045 400151.46 2665597.09 555.16 197.5 -1.0 633 Core ROS24_047 399811.70 2665304.41 950.59 182.3 -16.3 855 Core ROS24_052 400150.99 2665597.17 555.44 207.2 4.4 531 Core ROS24_053 399811.22 2665303.91 950.83 184.7 -7.6 723 Core SRE24_298 399695.22 2670822.92 842.52 162.3 27.2 606 Core SRE24_299 399693.84 2670824.09 842.03 197.6 25.6 531 Core RO24_475 401130.19 2668953.36 744.44 277.9 23.8 423 Core SJE24_479 401988.50 2672366.33 1044.36 200.8 -27.6 1068 Core SJE24_480 401988.14 2672365.00 1044.10 200.3 -17.3 1152 Core NB24_070 400702.87 2671037.78 1144.68 159.9 22.4 159 Core NB24_072 400701.90 2671037.72 1143.50 177.0 2.0 144 Core NB24_078 400704.97 2671037.87 1144.31 135.3 19.8 240 Core NB24_080 400719.96 2671050.99 1143.92 103.9 15.9 330 Core NB24_082 400720.55 2671050.84 1143.85 104.6 11.4 303 Core

Notes:

San Dimas: All Collar coordinates are determined using total station equipment after hole completion with WGS84, Zone 13 (metres) as the reference system.

