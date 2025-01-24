93 0 Kommentare Emmi Boosts Growth, Dominates Strategic Markets & Niches

Emmi Group has exceeded expectations with a robust 2.4% organic growth in 2024, surpassing its initial guidance. Sales rose by 2.5% to CHF 4,348.8 million, driven by strategic acquisitions and despite currency challenges. Key markets like Brazil and the USA, along with niches such as ready-to-drink coffee, fueled this success. Strategic acquisitions, including Mademoiselle Desserts, bolstered Emmi's market position. The Board proposes Rebekka Iten and Christian Troxler as new members, ensuring fresh leadership. Emmi remains confident in its 2024 EBIT and net profit margin guidance, expecting mid-range results.

