Emmi Boosts Growth, Dominates Strategic Markets & Niches
Emmi Group has exceeded expectations with a robust 2.4% organic growth in 2024, surpassing its initial guidance. Sales rose by 2.5% to CHF 4,348.8 million, driven by strategic acquisitions and despite currency challenges. Key markets like Brazil and the USA, along with niches such as ready-to-drink coffee, fueled this success. Strategic acquisitions, including Mademoiselle Desserts, bolstered Emmi's market position. The Board proposes Rebekka Iten and Christian Troxler as new members, ensuring fresh leadership. Emmi remains confident in its 2024 EBIT and net profit margin guidance, expecting mid-range results.
- Emmi Group achieved a volume-driven organic growth of 2.4% in 2024, surpassing its guidance of 1% to 2%.
- Group sales increased by 2.5% to CHF 4,348.8 million, with positive acquisition effects and negative currency effects.
- Strong sales growth was noted in key markets like Brazil, Chile, Mexico, and the USA, and in strategic niches such as ready-to-drink coffee, premium desserts, and specialty cheese.
- Emmi made strategic acquisitions, including Mademoiselle Desserts, Verde Campo, and Hochstrasser, to strengthen its market position.
- The Board of Directors proposes Rebekka Iten and Christian Troxler as new members, replacing Diana Strebel and Werner Weiss.
- Emmi confirms its 2024 guidance for EBIT and net profit margin, expecting results in the middle of the communicated ranges.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Emmi is on 26.02.2025.
