    Strong Growth: €12.2M Sales (+6%) from Stable Q4 Performance

    aap Implantate AG celebrates a robust 2024 with notable sales growth and strategic advancements, despite regional challenges, paving the way for a promising future.

    • aap Implantate AG achieved a preliminary sales growth of 6.3% in 2024, with annual sales reaching EUR 12.2 million.
    • Growth was recorded in all regions except the USA, where sales decreased by 19% for the year due to restructuring but improved to -11% in the last quarter.
    • Significant progress was made in 2024, including the completion of patient recruitment for antibacterial surface-treated implants and the successful completion of the first MDR audit.
    • New market approvals, especially in the APAC region, are expected to support future growth.
    • Equity was strengthened through various capital measures, and operating cash flow improved due to restructuring efforts.
    • Final audited results for the financial year 2024 will be announced at the end of April 2025.


