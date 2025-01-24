Strong Growth: €12.2M Sales (+6%) from Stable Q4 Performance
aap Implantate AG celebrates a robust 2024 with notable sales growth and strategic advancements, despite regional challenges, paving the way for a promising future.
- aap Implantate AG achieved a preliminary sales growth of 6.3% in 2024, with annual sales reaching EUR 12.2 million.
- Growth was recorded in all regions except the USA, where sales decreased by 19% for the year due to restructuring but improved to -11% in the last quarter.
- Significant progress was made in 2024, including the completion of patient recruitment for antibacterial surface-treated implants and the successful completion of the first MDR audit.
- New market approvals, especially in the APAC region, are expected to support future growth.
- Equity was strengthened through various capital measures, and operating cash flow improved due to restructuring efforts.
- Final audited results for the financial year 2024 will be announced at the end of April 2025.
0,00 %
+4,97 %
+32,87 %
-11,63 %
+145,16 %
-47,37 %
-78,21 %
ISIN:DE000A3H2101WKN:A3H210
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte