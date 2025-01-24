BASF SE: Sneak Peek at 2024's Full-Year Figures!

EBITDA before special items for 2024 is €7.9 billion, matching analyst consensus and slightly below BASF's forecast of €8.0 billion.

Free cash flow for 2024 is €0.7 billion, significantly above analyst consensus of €0.4 billion and BASF's forecast range of €0.1 billion to €0.6 billion.

BASF Group's sales for 2024 are expected to be €65.3 billion, down from €68.9 billion in 2023, with a slight increase in volumes but a decline in sales prices.

EBIT for 2024 is expected to be €2.0 billion, below the analyst consensus of €3.2 billion and the 2023 figure of €2.2 billion, due to non-cash-effective impairments and restructuring costs.

Net income for 2024 is expected to exceed the 2023 figure of €225 million but not reach the analyst consensus of €2.2 billion, due to special charges.

BASF will publish its audited financial figures for 2024 on February 28, 2025, with a conference call for analysts and investors scheduled for the same day.

The next important date, Balance sheet press conference, at BASF is on 28.02.2025.

The price of BASF at the time of the news was 47,12EUR and was up +2,94 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 46,92EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,42 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 21.393,00PKT (-0,39 %).





