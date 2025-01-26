123fahrschule SE: Exciting Convertible Bond & Early Figures Revealed
123fahrschule SE propels forward with a convertible bond, reporting record revenues and investing in future growth.
- 123fahrschule SE issues a convertible bond with a nominal value of up to EUR 3,391,485.90 and an interest rate of 7.5% p.a., divided into up to 1,027,723 notes with conversion rights into shares.
- The subscription price for the convertible bond is set at EUR 3.30 per note, corresponding to its nominal value.
- Preliminary unaudited figures for the 2024 financial year show record revenue of EUR 22.8 million and an EBITDA of around EUR 400 thousand.
- Revenue increased by approximately 10% compared to the 2023 financial year, with a significant improvement in EBITDA by around EUR 1.3 million.
- The net proceeds from the bond issuance are intended to finance sales and earnings growth, particularly for investments in driving simulators and online instruction.
- The final consolidated financial statements for 2024 are expected to be published on March 31, 2025.
