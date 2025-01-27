Stabilus SE's Q1 FY2025 Revenue & Profit Surge!

Stabilus SE reported a 6.7% increase in revenue to €326.0 million in Q1 FY2025, driven by the consolidation of Destaco.

Adjusted EBIT rose to €37.8 million, reflecting a margin of 11.6%, compared to €33.3 million and a margin of 10.9% in Q1 FY2024.

The company's net profit for Q1 FY2025 was €14.3 million, up from €12.2 million in the previous year, while adjusted free cash flow decreased to €8.9 million from €36.2 million.

The integration of Destaco is progressing well, contributing to revenue growth, particularly in the Americas and EMEA regions, while APAC experienced a decline due to a weak automotive market.

Stabilus confirmed its fiscal 2025 forecast, expecting revenue between €1.3 billion and €1.45 billion, an adjusted EBIT margin of 11% to 13%, and adjusted free cash flow of €90 million to €140 million.

The automotive division faced challenges, with significant revenue declines in both Automotive Powerise and Automotive Gas Spring segments, highlighting ongoing market weaknesses.

