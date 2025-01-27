Steyr Motors Secures Exclusive Deal with PALFINGER
In a strategic move, Steyr Motors AG partners with PALFINGER to innovate maritime propulsion, targeting a 40% revenue boost by 2025 with their cutting-edge engine solutions.
- Steyr Motors AG has signed a two-year exclusive supply contract with PALFINGER for maritime propulsion solutions.
- The contract includes the supply of engines for various maritime applications, such as fast rescue boats and free-fall lifeboats.
- The partnership aims to enhance mutual support through service networks and expand these networks simultaneously.
- Steyr Motors will provide technical expertise and engineering support to improve PALFINGER's product efficiency and reliability.
- Steyr Motors expects significant financial growth in 2025, aiming for over 40% revenue increase and an adjusted EBIT margin of over 20%.
- Steyr Motors is a global leader in high-performance customized engines, primarily used in military and civilian applications.
