Steyr Motors Secures Exclusive Deal with PALFINGER

Steyr Motors AG has signed a two-year exclusive supply contract with PALFINGER for maritime propulsion solutions.

The contract includes the supply of engines for various maritime applications, such as fast rescue boats and free-fall lifeboats.

The partnership aims to enhance mutual support through service networks and expand these networks simultaneously.

Steyr Motors will provide technical expertise and engineering support to improve PALFINGER's product efficiency and reliability.

Steyr Motors expects significant financial growth in 2025, aiming for over 40% revenue increase and an adjusted EBIT margin of over 20%.

Steyr Motors is a global leader in high-performance customized engines, primarily used in military and civilian applications.

The price of Steyr Motors at the time of the news was 13,600EUR and was down -0,37 % compared with the previous day.

26 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,700EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,74 % since publication.





