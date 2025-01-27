Secunet Security Networks Hits Forecast Targets: Preliminary Results

secunet Security Networks AG achieved its 2024 forecast targets, marking the eleventh consecutive year of increased consolidated revenue.

Preliminary Group revenues grew by approximately 3.4% to nearly EUR 407 million, surpassing the EUR 400 million mark.

Preliminary consolidated EBIT was around EUR 42 million, impacted by increased R&D spending and inventory adjustments.

The revenue increase was significantly driven by strong performance in the Public Sector segment, with the fourth quarter being particularly strong.

secunet made significant progress in expanding its SINA and cloud product portfolio, including advancements in post-quantum cryptography and SINA Cloud.

The company strengthened its position in the healthcare sector, receiving approval for the secunet high-speed connector 2.0 and forming partnerships with the new 'Medical Connect' product.

The next important date, Preliminary Financial Figures 2024, at Secunet Security Networks is on 27.01.2025.

