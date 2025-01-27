123fahrschule: Driving Growth with 2024's Early Results
123fahrschule SE celebrates a record €22.8 million revenue in 2024, marking a 10% growth. With strategic expansions and new leadership, the company eyes €28-30 million in 2025.
- 123fahrschule SE reported a record revenue of €22.8 million for the 2024 financial year, marking a 10% increase compared to 2023.
- The company achieved an EBITDA of approximately €400,000, a significant improvement of around €1.3 million from a loss of €887,000 in 2023.
- The growth in sales was primarily organic, with three new stores opened in the second half of 2024 having minimal impact on overall sales.
- For 2025, the management expects revenues between €28-30 million and EBITDA of €1.5-2.5 million, driven by branch growth and the Simulator Division.
- The Simulator Division has already secured new orders worth €1 million, exceeding the previous year's total sales, and is expected to generate €2-3 million in revenue in 2025.
- CEO Boris Polenske has expanded the management team to enhance profitability and cash flow, with retail expert Marc Nölle set to lead driving school operations starting in March 2025.
