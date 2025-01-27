    53 Aufrufe 53 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    123fahrschule: Driving Growth with 2024's Early Results

    123fahrschule SE celebrates a record €22.8 million revenue in 2024, marking a 10% growth. With strategic expansions and new leadership, the company eyes €28-30 million in 2025.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • 123fahrschule SE reported a record revenue of €22.8 million for the 2024 financial year, marking a 10% increase compared to 2023.
    • The company achieved an EBITDA of approximately €400,000, a significant improvement of around €1.3 million from a loss of €887,000 in 2023.
    • The growth in sales was primarily organic, with three new stores opened in the second half of 2024 having minimal impact on overall sales.
    • For 2025, the management expects revenues between €28-30 million and EBITDA of €1.5-2.5 million, driven by branch growth and the Simulator Division.
    • The Simulator Division has already secured new orders worth €1 million, exceeding the previous year's total sales, and is expected to generate €2-3 million in revenue in 2025.
    • CEO Boris Polenske has expanded the management team to enhance profitability and cash flow, with retail expert Marc Nölle set to lead driving school operations starting in March 2025.






    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
