STRABAG SE: Anticipated 6% EBIT Margin Boost in 2024
STRABAG SE projects a promising 2024 with a 6% EBIT margin, bolstered by strong regional earnings and improved international project outcomes, with detailed results due in February 2025.
- STRABAG SE expects an EBIT margin of approximately 6% for the 2024 financial year.
- The projected output volume for 2024 is around €19.2 billion, consistent with the previous year's figures.
- The increase in EBIT margin is attributed to positive earnings effects in the North + West segment and reduced negative impacts from international projects.
- Performance in Germany exceeded expectations, aided by milder weather and agreements on supplementary claims from major projects.
- Final figures for the 2024 financial year and guidance for 2025 will be published on 13 February 2025.
- The announcement is in compliance with Article 17 of the MAR Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at STRABAG is on 23.04.2025.
The price of STRABAG at the time of the news was 43,65EUR and was up +3,07 % compared with the previous day.
