STRABAG SE: Anticipated 6% EBIT Margin Boost in 2024

STRABAG SE expects an EBIT margin of approximately 6% for the 2024 financial year.

The projected output volume for 2024 is around €19.2 billion, consistent with the previous year's figures.

The increase in EBIT margin is attributed to positive earnings effects in the North + West segment and reduced negative impacts from international projects.

Performance in Germany exceeded expectations, aided by milder weather and agreements on supplementary claims from major projects.

Final figures for the 2024 financial year and guidance for 2025 will be published on 13 February 2025.

The announcement is in compliance with Article 17 of the MAR Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at STRABAG is on 23.04.2025.

The price of STRABAG at the time of the news was 43,65EUR and was up +3,07 % compared with the previous day.





