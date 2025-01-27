CLIQ Digital Faces Major Goodwill Impairment

CLIQ Digital AG recognized a goodwill impairment loss of €26.6 million for the year ended 2024.

The impairment is due to challenging market conditions and a significant decline in the Group’s market value.

The goodwill impairment does not affect CLIQ Digital’s liquidity, cash flow, operational performance, or EBITDA, but it negatively impacts EBIT and the net result for 2024.

The audited 2024 Annual Report will be published on CLIQ Digital's website and presented during an earnings call on 20 February 2025.

CLIQ Digital is a leading online performance marketing company offering subscription-based streaming services and operates in over 40 countries.

CLIQ Digital is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is part of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.

The next important date, Preliminary financial results for the fiscal year 2024., at Cliq Digital is on 30.01.2025.

The price of Cliq Digital at the time of the news was 4,9600EUR and was down -11,19 % compared with the previous day.

10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,3200EUR this corresponds to a plus of +7,26 % since publication.





