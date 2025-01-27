Infosys and Street Child Unite to Enable Access to Quality Education in Ukraine with Digital Innovation
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Establish seven Digital Learning Centers and
create high-quality content for teachers and children, available through Infosys
Springboard
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY),
a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced a critical milestone in its three-year collaboration with Street Child
(https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.street-ch
ild.org%2F&data=05%7C02%7Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7C1f579c2d143a40ad2c3a08dd3c
52d174%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638733048575532270%7CUnknown
%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOI
joiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=%2FKsV3nkexT%2F8lBZqEykoHWLXoz9Me
PICbTq6iSuezws%3D&reserved=0) , an international children's charity, with the
establishment of seven Digital Learning Centers (DLCs) to address the
educational challenges faced by children in crisis-affected areas of Ukraine.
create high-quality content for teachers and children, available through Infosys
Springboard
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY),
a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced a critical milestone in its three-year collaboration with Street Child
(https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.street-ch
ild.org%2F&data=05%7C02%7Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7C1f579c2d143a40ad2c3a08dd3c
52d174%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638733048575532270%7CUnknown
%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOI
joiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=%2FKsV3nkexT%2F8lBZqEykoHWLXoz9Me
PICbTq6iSuezws%3D&reserved=0) , an international children's charity, with the
establishment of seven Digital Learning Centers (DLCs) to address the
educational challenges faced by children in crisis-affected areas of Ukraine.
This collaboration addresses the profound disruption to Ukraine's education
system caused by the ongoing conflict, which has affected over 3,700 educational
institutions and destroying 365 schools, as reported by Save the Children. The
conflict has forced roughly 1.9 million children - nearly half of Ukraine's
school-aged population - to rely on partial or fully remote learning solutions.
Recognizing this critical need, Infosys joined hands with Street Child in 2024
to launch two impactful initiatives: creating DLCs-secured physical spaces
equipped for online learning and a Digital Transformation program, leveraging
Infosys Springboard (https://www.infosys.com/about/springboard/europe.html) ,
Infosys' flagship digital learning platform, to provide tailored courses for
students and teachers.
Initially focused on creating and renovating five DLCs in Dnipropetrovsk, an
Oblast in Eastern Ukraine receiving less international aid due to its proximity
to the front line, the collaboration remarkably delivered seven within 12 months
into the engagement. Notably, one center was renovated by an all-female team of
contractors, as conscription limited the availability of male workers.
Launched in September 2024, these centers have already served over 1,000
children in their first three months of operations. Each center is equipped with
laptops, high-speed internet, multimedia projectors, educational materials,
security systems, and accessibility features such as wheelchair ramps and
system caused by the ongoing conflict, which has affected over 3,700 educational
institutions and destroying 365 schools, as reported by Save the Children. The
conflict has forced roughly 1.9 million children - nearly half of Ukraine's
school-aged population - to rely on partial or fully remote learning solutions.
Recognizing this critical need, Infosys joined hands with Street Child in 2024
to launch two impactful initiatives: creating DLCs-secured physical spaces
equipped for online learning and a Digital Transformation program, leveraging
Infosys Springboard (https://www.infosys.com/about/springboard/europe.html) ,
Infosys' flagship digital learning platform, to provide tailored courses for
students and teachers.
Initially focused on creating and renovating five DLCs in Dnipropetrovsk, an
Oblast in Eastern Ukraine receiving less international aid due to its proximity
to the front line, the collaboration remarkably delivered seven within 12 months
into the engagement. Notably, one center was renovated by an all-female team of
contractors, as conscription limited the availability of male workers.
Launched in September 2024, these centers have already served over 1,000
children in their first three months of operations. Each center is equipped with
laptops, high-speed internet, multimedia projectors, educational materials,
security systems, and accessibility features such as wheelchair ramps and
Autor folgen
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte