    113 Aufrufe 113 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Infosys and Street Child Unite to Enable Access to Quality Education in Ukraine with Digital Innovation

    Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Establish seven Digital Learning Centers and
    create high-quality content for teachers and children, available through Infosys
    Springboard

    Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY),
    a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
    announced a critical milestone in its three-year collaboration with Street Child
    (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.street-ch
    ild.org%2F&data=05%7C02%7Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7C1f579c2d143a40ad2c3a08dd3c
    52d174%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638733048575532270%7CUnknown
    %7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOI
    joiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=%2FKsV3nkexT%2F8lBZqEykoHWLXoz9Me
    PICbTq6iSuezws%3D&reserved=0) , an international children's charity, with the
    establishment of seven Digital Learning Centers (DLCs) to address the
    educational challenges faced by children in crisis-affected areas of Ukraine.

    This collaboration addresses the profound disruption to Ukraine's education
    system caused by the ongoing conflict, which has affected over 3,700 educational
    institutions and destroying 365 schools, as reported by Save the Children. The
    conflict has forced roughly 1.9 million children - nearly half of Ukraine's
    school-aged population - to rely on partial or fully remote learning solutions.
    Recognizing this critical need, Infosys joined hands with Street Child in 2024
    to launch two impactful initiatives: creating DLCs-secured physical spaces
    equipped for online learning and a Digital Transformation program, leveraging
    Infosys Springboard (https://www.infosys.com/about/springboard/europe.html) ,
    Infosys' flagship digital learning platform, to provide tailored courses for
    students and teachers.

    Initially focused on creating and renovating five DLCs in Dnipropetrovsk, an
    Oblast in Eastern Ukraine receiving less international aid due to its proximity
    to the front line, the collaboration remarkably delivered seven within 12 months
    into the engagement. Notably, one center was renovated by an all-female team of
    contractors, as conscription limited the availability of male workers.

    Launched in September 2024, these centers have already served over 1,000
    children in their first three months of operations. Each center is equipped with
    laptops, high-speed internet, multimedia projectors, educational materials,
    security systems, and accessibility features such as wheelchair ramps and
    Seite 1 von 3




    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Infosys and Street Child Unite to Enable Access to Quality Education in Ukraine with Digital Innovation Establish seven Digital Learning Centers and create high-quality content for teachers and children, available through Infosys Springboard Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in …