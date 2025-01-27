Infosys and Street Child Unite to Enable Access to Quality Education in Ukraine with Digital Innovation

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Establish seven Digital Learning Centers and

create high-quality content for teachers and children, available through Infosys

Springboard



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY),

a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today

announced a critical milestone in its three-year collaboration with Street Child

establishment of seven Digital Learning Centers (DLCs) to address the

educational challenges faced by children in crisis-affected areas of Ukraine.





This collaboration addresses the profound disruption to Ukraine's educationsystem caused by the ongoing conflict, which has affected over 3,700 educationalinstitutions and destroying 365 schools, as reported by Save the Children. Theconflict has forced roughly 1.9 million children - nearly half of Ukraine'sschool-aged population - to rely on partial or fully remote learning solutions.Recognizing this critical need, Infosys joined hands with Street Child in 2024to launch two impactful initiatives: creating DLCs-secured physical spacesequipped for online learning and a Digital Transformation program, leveragingInfosys Springboard (https://www.infosys.com/about/springboard/europe.html) ,Infosys' flagship digital learning platform, to provide tailored courses forstudents and teachers.Initially focused on creating and renovating five DLCs in Dnipropetrovsk, anOblast in Eastern Ukraine receiving less international aid due to its proximityto the front line, the collaboration remarkably delivered seven within 12 monthsinto the engagement. Notably, one center was renovated by an all-female team ofcontractors, as conscription limited the availability of male workers.Launched in September 2024, these centers have already served over 1,000children in their first three months of operations. Each center is equipped withlaptops, high-speed internet, multimedia projectors, educational materials,security systems, and accessibility features such as wheelchair ramps and