    InLac Promotes European Cheeses at the Prestigious Winter Fancy Food Fair in Las Vegas (FOTO)

    Madrid (ots) - The promotion and information campaign " Discover the European
    Cheestories with cheeses from Spain
    (https://cheestories.eu/discover-the-european-cheestories/) " promoted by the
    Interprofessional Dairy Organization (InLac) with the support of the European
    Union continues its course, with new activities scheduled for 2025.

    Thus, European cheeses have shown their potential at the prestigious Winter
    Fancy Food fair that was held in Las Vegas (Nevada) from January 19 to 21, a
    forum of special relevance for the sector, as more than 13,000 professionals
    from all over the world participate, including manufacturers, retailers, buyers,
    distributors and media, InLac stressed.

    In fact, buyers from all commercial channels trust the Winter Fancy Food Show to
    look for high-quality food from the best manufacturers, constituting a forum of
    enormous interest for the European cheese sector as well, added the
    Interprofessional.

    "We are very happy with the receptivity that our cheeses are achieving in the
    different activities organized at the fair, such as informative talks or
    tastings, in which the variety, quality and versatility of European cheeses of
    Spanish origin has been announced," said the managing director of InLac, Nuria
    Maria Arribas .

    Participation in fairs has been one of the priorities of this promotional
    campaign, which has led InLac to be present in relevant forums such as the Good
    Food Mercantile or the Summer Fancy Food to show the versatility and excellence
    of European cheeses of Spanish origin.

    With the aim of improving its business opportunities in the US, the sector is
    also informing within the framework of Winter Fancy Food of the new online
    platform (https://cheestories.eu/professional-platform/) that already connects
    European and Spanish cheese companies - and the different protected designations
    of origin and geographical indications - with large importers and distributors,
    with the aim of boosting exports, as it is making it much easier, faster and
    more accessible to exchange information and close orders.

    The platform includes a practical guide on the rules and legislation applicable
    to this market that exporters must comply with, from the registration of
    establishments with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), to the labelling of
    these dairy foods, including the regulations on additives and allergenic
    substances that affect them. Likewise, a specialized network connects importers
    and exporters, facilitating the exchange of our high-quality, unique and diverse
    cheeses.

    The three-year promotional campaign (2023-2025) includes outreach actions in New
    York, San Francisco, Florida, Las Vegas, Miami and Chicago, and has set out to
    increase the level of knowledge about the benefits of European cheeses,
    especially their variety and diversity. In 2023, Spain exported more than 8,700
    tons of cheeses worth more than 105 million euros to the US. They account for
    13% in value and 7.4% in volume of total cheese exports, positioning itself as
    the third foreign market in the sector in value and the fourth in volume.

