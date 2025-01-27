InLac Promotes European Cheeses at the Prestigious Winter Fancy Food Fair in Las Vegas (FOTO)
Madrid (ots) - The promotion and information campaign " Discover the European
Cheestories with cheeses from Spain
(https://cheestories.eu/discover-the-european-cheestories/) " promoted by the
Interprofessional Dairy Organization (InLac) with the support of the European
Union continues its course, with new activities scheduled for 2025.
Thus, European cheeses have shown their potential at the prestigious Winter
Fancy Food fair that was held in Las Vegas (Nevada) from January 19 to 21, a
forum of special relevance for the sector, as more than 13,000 professionals
from all over the world participate, including manufacturers, retailers, buyers,
distributors and media, InLac stressed.
In fact, buyers from all commercial channels trust the Winter Fancy Food Show to
look for high-quality food from the best manufacturers, constituting a forum of
enormous interest for the European cheese sector as well, added the
Interprofessional.
"We are very happy with the receptivity that our cheeses are achieving in the
different activities organized at the fair, such as informative talks or
tastings, in which the variety, quality and versatility of European cheeses of
Spanish origin has been announced," said the managing director of InLac, Nuria
Maria Arribas .
Participation in fairs has been one of the priorities of this promotional
campaign, which has led InLac to be present in relevant forums such as the Good
Food Mercantile or the Summer Fancy Food to show the versatility and excellence
of European cheeses of Spanish origin.
With the aim of improving its business opportunities in the US, the sector is
also informing within the framework of Winter Fancy Food of the new online
platform (https://cheestories.eu/professional-platform/) that already connects
European and Spanish cheese companies - and the different protected designations
of origin and geographical indications - with large importers and distributors,
with the aim of boosting exports, as it is making it much easier, faster and
more accessible to exchange information and close orders.
The platform includes a practical guide on the rules and legislation applicable
to this market that exporters must comply with, from the registration of
establishments with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), to the labelling of
these dairy foods, including the regulations on additives and allergenic
substances that affect them. Likewise, a specialized network connects importers
and exporters, facilitating the exchange of our high-quality, unique and diverse
cheeses.
The three-year promotional campaign (2023-2025) includes outreach actions in New
York, San Francisco, Florida, Las Vegas, Miami and Chicago, and has set out to
increase the level of knowledge about the benefits of European cheeses,
especially their variety and diversity. In 2023, Spain exported more than 8,700
tons of cheeses worth more than 105 million euros to the US. They account for
13% in value and 7.4% in volume of total cheese exports, positioning itself as
the third foreign market in the sector in value and the fourth in volume.
