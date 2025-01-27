FCL Components Officially Releases ATEX-Approved Relays (FOTO)

Hoofddorp, the Netherlands (ots) - FCL Components Europe, B.V. is introducing a

new range of ATEX-certified relays that address safety concerns in potentially

explosive environments. This range of relays comply with ATEX directives and IEC

60079 standards, to ensure enhanced protection against ignition risks in these

hazardous settings.



ATEX and IEC 60079 Compliance





The European Union mandates compliance with ATEX directives IEC 60079-1 and IEC60079-15 to ensure the safety of electrical equipment used in explosiveatmospheres.This need for compliance has grown more urgent with stricter EU regulationsphasing out refrigerants harmful to the ozone layer and global warming. Theserefrigerants, like R290 (propane), are flammable, increasing the potential forignition and explosion risks when used with electrical devices.UL International certifies that the FCL Components relays have been found tocomply with the essential safety and health requirements relating to the designand construction of products intended for use in potentially explosiveenvironments given in Annex II to Directive 2014/34/EU of February 2014.Compliance with the essential safety and health requirements has been assured bycompliance with EN/IEC 60079 standards.Relays as Potential Ignition SourcesDuring relay operation, arcing between contacts can occur. When combined withflammable gases like R290 in combination with air, arcing could ignite andpotentially cause explosions.To mitigate this risk, relays used in such environments must be explosion-proof.FCL Components ATEX-approved relays have undergone rigorous testing according tothe IEC 60079 standards:- IEC 60079-1: Flux-free cover (RTII)- IEC 60079-15: Plastic-sealed cover (RTIII)Categorizing Explosive EnvironmentsHazardous areas are classified into three zones based on the degree of risk:- Zone 0: High-risk areas where explosive atmospheres are consistently present.- Zone 1: Moderate-risk areas where explosive atmospheres may occasionally occur(vapors and liquids).- Zone 2: Low-risk areas with minimal explosion likelihood.FCL Components provides ATEX-approved relays specifically designed for Zone 2applications.Product Range - ATEX approved relaysFCL Components offers relays that are ATEX approved. This means that ULInternational certifies that these relays have been found to comply with theEssential Health and Safety requirements relating to the design and constructionof products intended for use in potentially explosive atmospheres.The relays are available in: