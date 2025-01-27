FCL Components Officially Releases ATEX-Approved Relays (FOTO)
Hoofddorp, the Netherlands (ots) - FCL Components Europe, B.V. is introducing a
new range of ATEX-certified relays that address safety concerns in potentially
explosive environments. This range of relays comply with ATEX directives and IEC
60079 standards, to ensure enhanced protection against ignition risks in these
hazardous settings.
ATEX and IEC 60079 Compliance
ATEX and IEC 60079 Compliance
The European Union mandates compliance with ATEX directives IEC 60079-1 and IEC
60079-15 to ensure the safety of electrical equipment used in explosive
atmospheres.
This need for compliance has grown more urgent with stricter EU regulations
phasing out refrigerants harmful to the ozone layer and global warming. These
refrigerants, like R290 (propane), are flammable, increasing the potential for
ignition and explosion risks when used with electrical devices.
UL International certifies that the FCL Components relays have been found to
comply with the essential safety and health requirements relating to the design
and construction of products intended for use in potentially explosive
environments given in Annex II to Directive 2014/34/EU of February 2014.
Compliance with the essential safety and health requirements has been assured by
compliance with EN/IEC 60079 standards.
Relays as Potential Ignition Sources
During relay operation, arcing between contacts can occur. When combined with
flammable gases like R290 in combination with air, arcing could ignite and
potentially cause explosions.
To mitigate this risk, relays used in such environments must be explosion-proof.
FCL Components ATEX-approved relays have undergone rigorous testing according to
the IEC 60079 standards:
- IEC 60079-1: Flux-free cover (RTII)
- IEC 60079-15: Plastic-sealed cover (RTIII)
Categorizing Explosive Environments
Hazardous areas are classified into three zones based on the degree of risk:
- Zone 0: High-risk areas where explosive atmospheres are consistently present.
- Zone 1: Moderate-risk areas where explosive atmospheres may occasionally occur
(vapors and liquids).
- Zone 2: Low-risk areas with minimal explosion likelihood.
FCL Components provides ATEX-approved relays specifically designed for Zone 2
applications.
Product Range - ATEX approved relays
FCL Components offers relays that are ATEX approved. This means that UL
International certifies that these relays have been found to comply with the
Essential Health and Safety requirements relating to the design and construction
of products intended for use in potentially explosive atmospheres.
The relays are available in:
