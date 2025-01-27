PIERER Mobility: Shareholders Applaud Meeting Success Today

PIERER Mobility AG's Extraordinary General Meeting on January 27, 2025, saw strong shareholder approval for all proposals.

Stephan Zöchling was elected to the Supervisory Board with over 96% approval, serving until the end of the 2028 financial year.

The Executive Board was authorized to issue financial instruments, including convertible bonds and profit participation rights, with 99% approval.

Shareholders' subscription rights for the new financial instruments were excluded, revoking the previous authorization from April 21, 2023.

Stephan Zöchling was elected as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board following the meeting.

The results reflect shareholder confidence in the company's strategy and commitment to sustainable growth, as expressed by Gottfried Neumeister.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at PIERER Mobility is on 28.01.2025.

The price of PIERER Mobility at the time of the news was 17,875EUR and was down -5,30 % compared with the previous day.





