Eckert & Ziegler's 2024 Preview: Sales & EBIT Soar!

Eckert & Ziegler SE reported preliminary sales of approximately EUR 295 million for the financial year 2024, a 20% increase from EUR 246.1 million in 2023.

Adjusted EBIT for 2024 is around EUR 66 million, representing a 41% increase from EUR 46.9 million in the previous year.

Net income for 2024 is approximately EUR 33 million, up from EUR 26.3 million in 2023.

The reported figures are preliminary and unaudited, exceeding the raised forecast for FY 2024 announced on November 22, 2024.

Complete audited annual financial statements for 2024 and guidance for 2025 will be published on March 27, 2025.

Eckert & Ziegler SE is listed on the TecDAX and operates in the regulated market in Frankfurt.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Eckert & Ziegler is on 27.03.2025.

The price of Eckert & Ziegler at the time of the news was 53,95EUR and was up +2,66 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 53,35EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,11 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.274,62PKT (-0,24 %).





