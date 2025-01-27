Eckert & Ziegler's 2024 Preview: Sales & EBIT Soar!
Eckert & Ziegler SE has exceeded expectations with remarkable financial growth in 2024, showcasing a 20% sales increase and a 41% rise in EBIT, underscoring its robust market presence.
Foto: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
- Eckert & Ziegler SE reported preliminary sales of approximately EUR 295 million for the financial year 2024, a 20% increase from EUR 246.1 million in 2023.
- Adjusted EBIT for 2024 is around EUR 66 million, representing a 41% increase from EUR 46.9 million in the previous year.
- Net income for 2024 is approximately EUR 33 million, up from EUR 26.3 million in 2023.
- The reported figures are preliminary and unaudited, exceeding the raised forecast for FY 2024 announced on November 22, 2024.
- Complete audited annual financial statements for 2024 and guidance for 2025 will be published on March 27, 2025.
- Eckert & Ziegler SE is listed on the TecDAX and operates in the regulated market in Frankfurt.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Eckert & Ziegler is on 27.03.2025.
The price of Eckert & Ziegler at the time of the news was 53,95EUR and was up +2,66 % compared with the previous
day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 53,35EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,11 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.274,62PKT (-0,24 %).
+2,66 %
+7,97 %
+18,06 %
+24,29 %
+29,08 %
-20,99 %
+22,11 %
+1.052,85 %
+1.371,79 %
ISIN:DE0005659700WKN:565970
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte