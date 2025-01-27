Revamp: Multitude AG Leadership Shake-Up & Structural Overhaul
Antti Kumpulainen's appointment as CEO signals a pivotal moment for Multitude Group, as it embarks on strategic restructuring and leadership transitions to enhance its operational efficiency.
- Antti Kumpulainen has been appointed as the new CEO of Multitude Group, effective January 1, 2025, while continuing as CEO of Multitude Bank p.l.c.
- Former CEO Jorma Jokela will focus on strategic initiatives and remain on the Board of Directors after stepping down at the end of 2024.
- Chief Risk Officer Clemens Krause will retire on March 31, 2025, with Adam Jezierski succeeding him as Chief Credit Risk Officer on February 3, 2025.
- Lasse Mäkelä, Chief Strategy and IR Officer, is stepping down from the Leadership Team.
- The Board of Directors will see changes, with Goutam Challagalla stepping down on February 1, 2025, and Kristiina Leppänen at the end of the 2025 AGM, both proposed for election to Multitude Bank p.l.c.
- Multitude Group is undergoing a restructuring to transfer lending-related entities under Multitude Bank p.l.c. and simplify its subsidiary structure, pending regulatory approval.
The next important date, Multitude AG: Preliminary Results 2024, at Multitude AG Namen-Akt is on 03.04.2025.
The price of Multitude AG Namen-Akt at the time of the news was 4,9800EUR and was up +0,56 % compared with the previous
day.
+0,05 %
+0,84 %
-0,30 %
ISIN:CH1398992755WKN:A40VJN
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte