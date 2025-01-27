Revamp: Multitude AG Leadership Shake-Up & Structural Overhaul

Antti Kumpulainen has been appointed as the new CEO of Multitude Group, effective January 1, 2025, while continuing as CEO of Multitude Bank p.l.c.

Former CEO Jorma Jokela will focus on strategic initiatives and remain on the Board of Directors after stepping down at the end of 2024.

Chief Risk Officer Clemens Krause will retire on March 31, 2025, with Adam Jezierski succeeding him as Chief Credit Risk Officer on February 3, 2025.

Lasse Mäkelä, Chief Strategy and IR Officer, is stepping down from the Leadership Team.

The Board of Directors will see changes, with Goutam Challagalla stepping down on February 1, 2025, and Kristiina Leppänen at the end of the 2025 AGM, both proposed for election to Multitude Bank p.l.c.

Multitude Group is undergoing a restructuring to transfer lending-related entities under Multitude Bank p.l.c. and simplify its subsidiary structure, pending regulatory approval.

