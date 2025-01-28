Comet's Q4 Soars Amid Semiconductor Cycle Revival
Comet Holding AG's FY24 results reveal a robust 12.1% sales increase, driven by semiconductor market recovery, with expectations of continued growth into FY25.
- Comet Holding AG reported preliminary FY24 net sales of approximately CHF 445 million, a 12.1% increase from CHF 397.5 million in FY23.
- The EBITDA margin improved to roughly 13.8% in FY24, up from 11.3% in the previous year.
- In Q4/24, revenue reached around CHF 143 million, marking a 27% increase compared to Q4/23 and a 26% increase from Q3/24.
- Revenue growth was driven by a recovery in the semiconductor market, particularly in AI and high-performance computing, while consumer markets remained subdued.
- Comet anticipates continued semiconductor recovery in FY25, despite slightly lower-than-expected EBITDA margins due to higher investments and an unfavorable product mix.
- Audited results for FY24 and a management outlook for FY25 will be announced on March 6, 2025.
