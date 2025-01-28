Sartorius Vz. Surges in Q4, Hits 2024 Targets with Positive Momentum

Sartorius closed fiscal 2024 with strong fourth-quarter results and achieved its full-year guidance, with sales revenue of 3,381 million euros and an underlying profit margin of 28.0%.

The company experienced a 10.8% increase in order intake, with demand picking up in the second half of the year, despite challenges such as prolonged pandemic-related destocking and a weak Chinese market.

Sartorius expects moderate, profitable growth above market level in 2025, with a cautiously positive outlook due to continued demand recovery and growth in the life science market.

The Bioprocess Solutions Division saw a slight increase in sales revenue, driven by consumables and advanced therapies, while the Lab Products & Services Division faced challenges with a 3.0% decline in sales revenue.

The company's net operating cash flow increased by 14.4% to 976 million euros, and the equity ratio improved to 38.6% by the end of 2024, following a successful capital increase.

Sartorius plans to continue its organic debt reduction and focus on working capital and managing investments in 2025, with a quantitative forecast to be provided after the first quarter.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Sartorius Vz. is on 17.02.2025.

