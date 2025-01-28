Sartorius Stedim Biotech's 2024 Results: Early Insights Revealed!

Sartorius Stedim Biotech reported preliminary, unaudited sales revenue of 2,780 million euros for fiscal 2024, showing a slight growth of 0.6% in constant currencies.

The company achieved an underlying EBITDA of 779 million euros with a margin of 28.0%, and a net profit of 175 million euros.

Order intake increased significantly by 12.9% in constant currencies, particularly improving in the second half of the year.

Regional performance varied, with the EMEA region growing by 5.9%, Asia Pacific by 4.0%, while the Americas saw a decline of 6.7% in sales revenue.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech expanded its product offerings in biologics process development and manufacturing, including new products for cell and gene therapies.

The company anticipates moderate revenue growth above market level and increasing profitability for 2025, despite a cautious outlook due to industry challenges.

The price of Sartorius Stedim Biotech at the time of the news was 208,50EUR and was down -0,10 % compared with the previous day.

24 minutes after the article was published, the price was 211,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,20 % since publication.





