Sartorius Stedim Biotech's 2024 Results: Early Insights Revealed!
Sartorius Stedim Biotech navigates 2024 with steady growth, strategic expansions, and a robust order intake, setting sights on moderate growth and profitability in 2025.
Foto: Sartorius AG
- Sartorius Stedim Biotech reported preliminary, unaudited sales revenue of 2,780 million euros for fiscal 2024, showing a slight growth of 0.6% in constant currencies.
- The company achieved an underlying EBITDA of 779 million euros with a margin of 28.0%, and a net profit of 175 million euros.
- Order intake increased significantly by 12.9% in constant currencies, particularly improving in the second half of the year.
- Regional performance varied, with the EMEA region growing by 5.9%, Asia Pacific by 4.0%, while the Americas saw a decline of 6.7% in sales revenue.
- Sartorius Stedim Biotech expanded its product offerings in biologics process development and manufacturing, including new products for cell and gene therapies.
- The company anticipates moderate revenue growth above market level and increasing profitability for 2025, despite a cautious outlook due to industry challenges.
The price of Sartorius Stedim Biotech at the time of the news was 208,50EUR and was down -0,10 % compared with the previous
day.
24 minutes after the article was published, the price was 211,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,20 % since publication.
+3,02 %
+4,03 %
+11,38 %
+10,10 %
-15,13 %
-44,28 %
+31,07 %
+436,31 %
ISIN:FR0013154002WKN:A2AJKS
