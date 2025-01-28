Uplink Group acquires BOS-Funk operator ConnectCom in Luxembourg (FOTO)
Düsseldorf, Luxemburg (ots) - On January 27, 2025, Düsseldorf-based UPLINK Group
took a majority stake in Luxembourg's ConnectCom S.à r.l., along with its
subsidiary Nouvelle Radiocom S.à r.l.
ConnectCom is a stakeholder in the national digital radio network operator for
the police, the fire services and the emergency services in Luxembourg, and in
addition a long-term partner of Motorola Solutions GmbH. Other customers include
large industrial companies, European institutions and the special forces of
various European countries.
Both partners in ConnectCom, Claude Dupont and Claude Deitz, are to remain as
partners in the company. Claude Dupont will in addition take on rolling out the
German unit of UPLINK Systems GmbH with immediate effect. The unit focuses, like
ConnectCom in Luxembourg, on well-known providers and established partners,
including Abel&Käufl Mobile Telecommunications GmbH, pei tel Communications GmbH
and ATS Electronics GmbH.
With this transaction, UPLINK is resolutely pursuing its course from the largest
radio provider in Germany to pan-European radio specialist. Apart from operating
well over 1,000 analogue and digital transceivers (UKW and DAB+) across Germany,
as well as its own online streaming platform for public and private
broadcasting, the group provides solutions in the areas of IoT (LoRaWAN), mobile
telephony (5G) and radio applications and camera solutions for industry and
government bodies. The core competencies of the group with an annual turnover
currently of more than EUR60 million are the planning, construction and
operation of critical infrastructure to the highest security standards.
Michael Radomski, UPLINK Group CEO: "The UPLINK Group is now resolutely pursuing
its growth course with the focus on the operation of critical infrastructure
outside the German market as well."
Contact:
UPLINK Group
PR / IR
Tel. 0211 - 417401001
mailto:presse@uplink-gruppe.de
Heerdter Sandberg 32
D-40549 Düsseldorf
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/113904/5958427
OTS: UPLINK Network GmbH
