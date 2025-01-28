Uplink Group acquires BOS-Funk operator ConnectCom in Luxembourg (FOTO)

Düsseldorf, Luxemburg (ots) - On January 27, 2025, Düsseldorf-based UPLINK Group

took a majority stake in Luxembourg's ConnectCom S.à r.l., along with its

subsidiary Nouvelle Radiocom S.à r.l.



ConnectCom is a stakeholder in the national digital radio network operator for

the police, the fire services and the emergency services in Luxembourg, and in

addition a long-term partner of Motorola Solutions GmbH. Other customers include

large industrial companies, European institutions and the special forces of

various European countries.





Both partners in ConnectCom, Claude Dupont and Claude Deitz, are to remain aspartners in the company. Claude Dupont will in addition take on rolling out theGerman unit of UPLINK Systems GmbH with immediate effect. The unit focuses, likeConnectCom in Luxembourg, on well-known providers and established partners,including Abel&Käufl Mobile Telecommunications GmbH, pei tel Communications GmbHand ATS Electronics GmbH.With this transaction, UPLINK is resolutely pursuing its course from the largestradio provider in Germany to pan-European radio specialist. Apart from operatingwell over 1,000 analogue and digital transceivers (UKW and DAB+) across Germany,as well as its own online streaming platform for public and privatebroadcasting, the group provides solutions in the areas of IoT (LoRaWAN), mobiletelephony (5G) and radio applications and camera solutions for industry andgovernment bodies. The core competencies of the group with an annual turnovercurrently of more than EUR60 million are the planning, construction andoperation of critical infrastructure to the highest security standards.Michael Radomski, UPLINK Group CEO: "The UPLINK Group is now resolutely pursuingits growth course with the focus on the operation of critical infrastructureoutside the German market as well."Contact:UPLINK GroupPR / IRTel. 0211 - 417401001mailto:presse@uplink-gruppe.deHeerdter Sandberg 32D-40549 DüsseldorfAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/113904/5958427OTS: UPLINK Network GmbH