    Uplink Group acquires BOS-Funk operator ConnectCom in Luxembourg (FOTO)

    Düsseldorf, Luxemburg (ots) - On January 27, 2025, Düsseldorf-based UPLINK Group
    took a majority stake in Luxembourg's ConnectCom S.à r.l., along with its
    subsidiary Nouvelle Radiocom S.à r.l.

    ConnectCom is a stakeholder in the national digital radio network operator for
    the police, the fire services and the emergency services in Luxembourg, and in
    addition a long-term partner of Motorola Solutions GmbH. Other customers include
    large industrial companies, European institutions and the special forces of
    various European countries.

    Both partners in ConnectCom, Claude Dupont and Claude Deitz, are to remain as
    partners in the company. Claude Dupont will in addition take on rolling out the
    German unit of UPLINK Systems GmbH with immediate effect. The unit focuses, like
    ConnectCom in Luxembourg, on well-known providers and established partners,
    including Abel&Käufl Mobile Telecommunications GmbH, pei tel Communications GmbH
    and ATS Electronics GmbH.

    With this transaction, UPLINK is resolutely pursuing its course from the largest
    radio provider in Germany to pan-European radio specialist. Apart from operating
    well over 1,000 analogue and digital transceivers (UKW and DAB+) across Germany,
    as well as its own online streaming platform for public and private
    broadcasting, the group provides solutions in the areas of IoT (LoRaWAN), mobile
    telephony (5G) and radio applications and camera solutions for industry and
    government bodies. The core competencies of the group with an annual turnover
    currently of more than EUR60 million are the planning, construction and
    operation of critical infrastructure to the highest security standards.

    Michael Radomski, UPLINK Group CEO: "The UPLINK Group is now resolutely pursuing
    its growth course with the focus on the operation of critical infrastructure
    outside the German market as well."

