Degussa continues its growth trajectory following a record-breaking 2024 / CEO Christian Rauch optimistic about the year ahead (FOTO)

Frankfurt (ots) - Degussa Goldhandel reflects on an exceptionally successful

financial year in 2024, driven by significant growth across all six newly

redefined business segments (purchase and sale of investment products, scrap

gold purchase, gold savings plans, valuables storage, and safe deposit box

services). Notably, the gold savings plan, introduced in partnership with

Deutsche Bank and available for less than six months, made an extraordinarily

large contribution to the company's success.



While Degussa - like most market participants - achieved gains in the

acquisition of precious metals, the company also exceeded its sales targets,

defying broader market trends. These achievements were largely driven by

strategic investments in service offerings, such as the gold savings plan as

well as a comprehensive digital transformation. Additionally, a new and

innovative brand identity fuelled substantial growth in both retail and online

sales channels.







continue to pursue the realignment of our strategy with determination in the

year ahead," stated Degussa CEO Christian Rauch.



Building on this momentum, Degussa aims to further accelerate its progress in

2025. Key priorities include the ongoing expansion of its digital transformation

efforts, attracting new customer segments, introducing innovative products, and

advancing its international footprint.



CFO Mark Sommer added: "Our investments in digital transformation and the

expansion of our international operations have set us on a highly promising

path. We are confident in achieving another outstanding performance this year."



About Degussa Goldhandel



The name Degussa is synonymous with quality and reliability in the realm of

precious metals. As a trusted partner for certified investment bars and coins,

Degussa Goldhandel offers a comprehensive range of services for precious metals

investments. As the leading independent precious metals dealer in Europe, the

company operates 16 branches across Germany, Switzerland, Spain, and the United

Kingdom, supported by a dedicated team of approximately 220 employees.



For further information, please contact:



Degussa Holding AG, Oberneuhofstrasse 12, 6340 Baar, Switzerland,

Claudia Fasse, Telephone: +49-172 2108904, Email: mailto:presse@degussa.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/105154/5958521

OTS: Degussa Goldhandel GmbH







"We are extremely pleased with the results of the 2024 financial year and willcontinue to pursue the realignment of our strategy with determination in theyear ahead," stated Degussa CEO Christian Rauch.Building on this momentum, Degussa aims to further accelerate its progress in2025. Key priorities include the ongoing expansion of its digital transformationefforts, attracting new customer segments, introducing innovative products, andadvancing its international footprint.CFO Mark Sommer added: "Our investments in digital transformation and theexpansion of our international operations have set us on a highly promisingpath. We are confident in achieving another outstanding performance this year."About Degussa GoldhandelThe name Degussa is synonymous with quality and reliability in the realm ofprecious metals. As a trusted partner for certified investment bars and coins,Degussa Goldhandel offers a comprehensive range of services for precious metalsinvestments. As the leading independent precious metals dealer in Europe, thecompany operates 16 branches across Germany, Switzerland, Spain, and the UnitedKingdom, supported by a dedicated team of approximately 220 employees.For further information, please contact:Degussa Holding AG, Oberneuhofstrasse 12, 6340 Baar, Switzerland,Claudia Fasse, Telephone: +49-172 2108904, Email: mailto:presse@degussa.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/105154/5958521OTS: Degussa Goldhandel GmbH