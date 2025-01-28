    89 Aufrufe 89 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Degussa continues its growth trajectory following a record-breaking 2024 / CEO Christian Rauch optimistic about the year ahead (FOTO)

    Frankfurt (ots) - Degussa Goldhandel reflects on an exceptionally successful
    financial year in 2024, driven by significant growth across all six newly
    redefined business segments (purchase and sale of investment products, scrap
    gold purchase, gold savings plans, valuables storage, and safe deposit box
    services). Notably, the gold savings plan, introduced in partnership with
    Deutsche Bank and available for less than six months, made an extraordinarily
    large contribution to the company's success.

    While Degussa - like most market participants - achieved gains in the
    acquisition of precious metals, the company also exceeded its sales targets,
    defying broader market trends. These achievements were largely driven by
    strategic investments in service offerings, such as the gold savings plan as
    well as a comprehensive digital transformation. Additionally, a new and
    innovative brand identity fuelled substantial growth in both retail and online
    sales channels.

    "We are extremely pleased with the results of the 2024 financial year and will
    continue to pursue the realignment of our strategy with determination in the
    year ahead," stated Degussa CEO Christian Rauch.

    Building on this momentum, Degussa aims to further accelerate its progress in
    2025. Key priorities include the ongoing expansion of its digital transformation
    efforts, attracting new customer segments, introducing innovative products, and
    advancing its international footprint.

    CFO Mark Sommer added: "Our investments in digital transformation and the
    expansion of our international operations have set us on a highly promising
    path. We are confident in achieving another outstanding performance this year."

    About Degussa Goldhandel

    The name Degussa is synonymous with quality and reliability in the realm of
    precious metals. As a trusted partner for certified investment bars and coins,
    Degussa Goldhandel offers a comprehensive range of services for precious metals
    investments. As the leading independent precious metals dealer in Europe, the
    company operates 16 branches across Germany, Switzerland, Spain, and the United
    Kingdom, supported by a dedicated team of approximately 220 employees.

