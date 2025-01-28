Degussa continues its growth trajectory following a record-breaking 2024 / CEO Christian Rauch optimistic about the year ahead (FOTO)
Frankfurt (ots) - Degussa Goldhandel reflects on an exceptionally successful
financial year in 2024, driven by significant growth across all six newly
redefined business segments (purchase and sale of investment products, scrap
gold purchase, gold savings plans, valuables storage, and safe deposit box
services). Notably, the gold savings plan, introduced in partnership with
Deutsche Bank and available for less than six months, made an extraordinarily
large contribution to the company's success.
While Degussa - like most market participants - achieved gains in the
acquisition of precious metals, the company also exceeded its sales targets,
defying broader market trends. These achievements were largely driven by
strategic investments in service offerings, such as the gold savings plan as
well as a comprehensive digital transformation. Additionally, a new and
innovative brand identity fuelled substantial growth in both retail and online
sales channels.
"We are extremely pleased with the results of the 2024 financial year and will
continue to pursue the realignment of our strategy with determination in the
year ahead," stated Degussa CEO Christian Rauch.
Building on this momentum, Degussa aims to further accelerate its progress in
2025. Key priorities include the ongoing expansion of its digital transformation
efforts, attracting new customer segments, introducing innovative products, and
advancing its international footprint.
CFO Mark Sommer added: "Our investments in digital transformation and the
expansion of our international operations have set us on a highly promising
path. We are confident in achieving another outstanding performance this year."
About Degussa Goldhandel
The name Degussa is synonymous with quality and reliability in the realm of
precious metals. As a trusted partner for certified investment bars and coins,
Degussa Goldhandel offers a comprehensive range of services for precious metals
investments. As the leading independent precious metals dealer in Europe, the
company operates 16 branches across Germany, Switzerland, Spain, and the United
Kingdom, supported by a dedicated team of approximately 220 employees.
For further information, please contact:
Degussa Holding AG, Oberneuhofstrasse 12, 6340 Baar, Switzerland,
Claudia Fasse, Telephone: +49-172 2108904, Email: mailto:presse@degussa.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/105154/5958521
OTS: Degussa Goldhandel GmbH
