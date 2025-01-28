    Besonders beachtet!

    Juniper Networks - Aktie im Rampenlicht - 28.01.2025

    Foto: zz/STRF/STAR MAX/IPx - picture alliance

    Mit einer Performance von -7,65 % musste die Juniper Networks Aktie an diesem Handelstag, bisher deutliche Verluste hinnehmen.

    Trotz des heutigen Kursrückgangs bleibt für die Aktionäre von Juniper Networks in den letzten drei Monaten ein Gewinn von +2,00 % bestehen.

    Der S&P 500 hingegen, ist weniger volatil und hat sich heute nur um +0,41 % geändert.

    Liberty Global and Juniper Networks Collaborate to Demonstrate Seamless Cloud Connections


    Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-Native Networks, and Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK), one of the world’s leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, today announced the successful completion …


    Juniper Networks

    -9,11 %
    -4,45 %
    -1,53 %
    -1,77 %
    +4,02 %
    +24,08 %
    +68,81 %
    +79,04 %
    +45,71 %
    ISIN:US48203R1041WKN:923889






